Deion Sanders’ Colorado Gets Promising News After Major Roster Overhaul

Year three in Boulder turned into a rough ride for Deion Sanders. Coach Prime barely had time to exhale before the 2026 schedule dropped. Colorado hits the road for three of its first four games, setting up another early gauntlet. But there’s a silver lining as Miami’s 2025 journey offers a glimmer of hope.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“This is the first year that Colorado will go on the road to play two Power 4 teams in the non-conference slate since 1994,” wrote DNVR Buffs’ analyst Scott Procter. “The Buffs finished No. 2 in the AP poll that season.”

Colorado is not alone. LSU opens SEC action with a brutal travel stretch, taking the road in three of its first five league games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deion and his team’s road game slate is a gauntlet that spans the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC. It starts at Georgia Tech, a Yellow Jackets squad that already spoiled Deion’s program’s opener in Boulder last year and finished 9-4 in 2025. After Weber State, the Buffs hit the road again to face a 7-6 Northwestern team before opening Big 12 play at Baylor, a program looking to bounce back from a 5-7 campaign.

Once the early storm passes, Colorado finally gets to breathe. Deion’s squad plays three of its next four games at home, all within Big 12 play, easing the travel grind after a demanding opening stretch. The season evens out with a 6-6 home-road split, but the conference slate leans friendly, with five home games against just four road trips.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Deion at the helm, if the Buffaloes can navigate September at 2-2 or 3-1, that’s a win. After a 3-9 finish in 2025, doubling that total and returning to bowl season in 2026 becomes a proper goal.

There’s a significant résumé boost. Road games against Power 4 opponents carry extra weight with poll voters and playoff evaluators. If Colorado wins or performs strongly, these results will be viewed more impressively than victories at home or against weaker opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Mario Cristobal’s Miami stands as the most prominent example. The Hurricanes closed the season ranked No. 2 after a magical march to the national championship game, taking down Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss in the process.

The run positioned the Canes for their first title shot since 2001 and marked the program’s best final ranking since finishing second in 2002. Deion’s willingness to travel wipes away any ducking narrative and gives the program a new level of respect across national platforms.

Coach Prime steps into 2026 with a revamped roster following a major overhaul of the transfer portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Deion Sanders played the portal

This transfer portal season, Deion’s Colorado ranks No. 26 on On3’s list after adding 41 transfers and losing 34 to the portal. Headlining the class are playmakers like wide receiver duo DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas) and Danny Scudero (San Jose State), safety Boo Carter (Tennessee), and interior offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden (Ohio State), among others.

The roster shakeup will put nearly every defensive position in new hands, with multiple offensive spots seeing fresh faces as well. Colorado’s success in 2026 will hinge on how well the transfer class performs and how effectively the coaching staff maximizes the group’s potential. Deion might have lost the assurance of a top player like Jordan Seaton, but few chose to stay.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know some of y’all out there definitely think that I should have hit the portal,” said Colorado sophomore Kaleb Mathis. “I feel like I’m in the best place.”

With a mix of new portal additions and remaining loyal players, Deion Sanders faces a formidable challenge in the 2026 season.