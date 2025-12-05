Deion Sanders, Colorado Leverage New Hire & Push for Highest Ranked Recruit in Program’s History

Essentials Inside The Story Deion Sanders and Colorado looking to tie up a four-star recruit

Deep diving into the Buffaloes latest recruit

Colorado looking to raise the bar

Deion Sanders has never been shy about his recruiting philosophy. That includes his hard rule: no off-campus visits. That stance saved the Colorado Buffaloes a cool $200K last year. Now, with signing day creeping in, Deion might just strike gold without ever boarding a plane. His potential five-star gem is already pledged to the Sacramento State Hornets.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Colorado is making a push to sign Sacramento State 4-star WR commit Xavier McDonald, @ChadSimmons_reports🦬,” tweeted Rivals on December 4.

Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion shocked the recruiting world by snagging four-star wideout Xavier McDonald from SEC territory in July. Deion and the Buffs never even stepped into the ring. Hailing from Morton, Miss., McDonald is now the highest-rated commit Sacramento State has ever landed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-star phenom drew offers from Power Four heavyweights, and on June 27, he dropped his final four. Deion’s hot targets list consisted of Sacramento State, the North Carolina Tar Heels, the LSU Tigers, and the Ole Miss Rebels. He even squeezed in three official visits, swapping out UNC for a trip to Mississippi State.

Back then, 247Sports composite ranked him as the No. 16 wide receiver in the country. Cut to December 2025, and here came the latest update that might dampen the motivation Deion and Colorado are looking for. As reported by Chad Simmons, McDonald has remained committed to the Hornets. But there is a catch.

ADVERTISEMENT

He purposely skipped the Early Signing Period, wanting a clearer picture of Sacramento State’s coaching future. Now that the dust has settled, that clarity is about to flip everything. Deion has already rolled the dice. With Marion bolting after one season to join Deion as Colorado’s offensive coordinator, McDonald’s commitment suddenly looks primed to fall right into place.

“I am locked in with my coach (Marion), but before I could do anything with my decision, me and my family would have to take a visit to Colorado,” McDonald told Rivals, giving Deion some silver lining.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As reported by Scott Procter, the highest-ranked recruit in Sacramento State’s history now holds offers from Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, and several other schools. But for Deion’s Colorado, it’s a non-negotiable deal.

McDonald played only seven games last season, yet still racked up 562 yards and five touchdowns. His first two years were downright heroic: 1,978 yards, 26 scores, and a first-team 4A All-State nod as a sophomore.

At 6-foot-3, he’s built to dominate. Blending speed, burst, and elite ball skills, he’s already piled up 2,500+ yards in just three high school seasons. With his “above-the-rim” play style and gear-shifting routes, he looks every bit like a future impact starter for Deion’s Buffaloes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Buffs are starving for some spark, especially after their recent faceplant.

Deion Sanders’ Colorado hits a nose-dive

Last year, they were riding high at No. 4 in the Big 12. This year? Deion’s squad dropped to No. 102 nationally and dead last in the Big 12, per 247Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

247Sports’ Big 12 recruiter rankings say it all.

Colorado doesn’t have a single coach cracking the top 60, a glaring sign of how sluggish their recruiting push has been this cycle. For a program that should at least have one name on that list, the Buffs’ total absence speaks louder than any stat sheet.

Deion couldn’t keep his recruiting heavy-hitters from heading for the exits. In the 2025 cycle, Colorado added two top-10 Big 12 recruiters: defensive backs coach Rod Chance and offensive line coach Phil Loadholt. Now?

ADVERTISEMENT

Chance has packed his bags for the Oregon State Beavers, and Loadholt is grinding in the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Buffs lost their star recruiters, and the drop-off is showing.

Deion’s group of 11 signees currently ranks seventh in the Big 12, according to average player rating. Here comes a comparison of how well the other teams fared on signing day. Of the 28 players who took official visits to Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 27 signed.

However, Deion did manage to ink some notable recruits. For instance, Colorado sealed the deal with their highest-ranked signee in the 2026 class, linebacker Carson Crawford.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Deion now plans to dive into the race to recruit McDonald from Sacramento State, problems in Boulder might slow down his recruiting pace. The Buffs are staring down a record-breaking $27 million deficit heading into June 2026, the most significant financial challenge in program history.

Will the Brennan Marion factor be enough for Deion Sanders to prove to Xavier McDonald that Boulder is still the place to bet on?