Deion Sanders Confirms Colorado Loyalty as Major Staff Member Leaves for Memphis

The Colorado Buffaloes have already been reeling from Marshall Faulk’s departure. But another staff member is ready to dip, adding salt to the wound. Deion Sanders didn’t blink, though. Trusting his day-ones, he skipped the outside search and didn’t waste any time. Instead, one of his in-house soldiers gets promoted.

“Darrius Darden-Box will take over for Corey Phillips as Colorado’s director of player personnel,” reported DNVR Buffs analyst Scott Procter on December 11. “Coach Prime promoting from within.”

As reported by CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the Memphis Tigers are going to open the doors for Sanders’ assistant coach, Corey Phillips. He will be handed an upgrade to General Manager.

However, Sanders seems content with his own search. What made Coach Prime count on Darden-Box as the best fit?

This season, the coach serving as Director of Recruiting was hitting the trail hard. Back in May, Darden-Box visited five-star 2026 wide receiver Cederian Morgan. Sanders’ staff also shared a snap on X of Benjamin Russell High in Alexander City, Alabama, where Morgan was finishing his junior year.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound standout quote-tweeted it with a simple “My guy.”

But were Sanders and Co. successful in their wooing? Sadly, no.

He told ESPN that his bond with Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver coach JaMarcus Shephard propelled him to punch a Tuscaloosa ticket.

“I’ve seen what they did at Washington with Coach Grubb, the OC,” Morgan said of his decision in July. “So I’m just excited to see what kind of offense they have this year. But it’s that staff. What they’ve done in the past is a big part of it for me.”

Deion Sanders must’ve viewed the recruiting setback as unfortunate. After all, he is aware of what Darden-Box brings to the table.

At Vanderbilt Commodores, he held the position of associate director of high school scouting. From 2018 to 2020, Darden-Box worked as an offensive quality control assistant, then moved into a player personnel analyst role in 2021. In 2018, he helped Vanderbilt roll out one of its most explosive offenses in decades, averaging 28.5 points and 411.2 yards per game among the program’s best since the 1970s.

Sanders has now entrusted the role to Darden-Box, a Nashville native and a former three-year wide receiver letter winner at Southeast Missouri State. He hauled in 29 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns for the Redhawks.

What about Phillips, though?

Sanders’ departing coach built his foundation at Father Ryan High (2007–2014), and took on defensive coordinator and safeties duties at Brentwood High in 2015. Eventually, Phillips became an assistant recruiting coordinator for Vanderbilt’s player personnel team.

Phillips, serving as the LSU Tigers’ Associate Director of Player Personnel in 2022, helped build a top-10 national recruiting class ranked sixth by On3 Consensus. That December, Sanders brought him to Colorado to overhaul the program’s recruiting approach.

He’d been Sanders’ right hand ever since, but he’s moving back to Tennessee to work with Coach Charles Huff.

How does Sanders’ 2026 recruiting class hold up amid coaching turmoil?

Deion Sanders strikes back with recruiting momentum after a harsh November

November was a rough stretch for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. They lost three 2026 commits: tight end Gavin Mueller, defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin, and safety D’Montae Tims. But the coach quickly hit the gas on recruiting, turning up the program’s momentum.

According to Big 12 Football’s 2026 Recruiting Class Rankings, the Buffaloes moved up to No. 13 after adding two new commits.

They got massive late additions in three-star safety Braylon Edwards and former Sacramento State four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald. Edwards signed on December 5, while McDonald is expected to follow suit in February.

Deion had a plan in motion. McDonald initially committed to Sacramento State for Brennan Marion. He hit pause when Marion left. And as soon as he was confirmed as Colorado’s new offensive coordinator on December 5, the young star sealed the deal with the Buffaloes.

The new head coaching hire is bound to have shakeups in Deion Sanders’ coaching roster.

“Changes,” Deion revealed to On3. “Already evaluating the program. Changes (are coming). Mentality, personnel, coaching, everything, that’s what that looks like.”

The full effects of these coaching changes remain to be seen. It’s time to see how Sanders’ in-house promotion plays out.