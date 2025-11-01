Deion Sanders Confirms Sad News to Injury List as 7-Week Out CB Returns

Ever since Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter left Colorado football for their NFL dream, Colorado has been hitting a rough patch. The Buffs are near the bottom of the league and are most likely going to miss bowl eligibility with the way they’re currently playing. To make things worse, the Colorado Buffaloes are stacking bodies left and right on the injury list. Unfortunately, they are one of the most injured teams in the Big 12. As Week 10 creeps in, Deion Sanders sees another wave of injuries. Amid all the chaos, Deion Sanders did get one good news.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On October 31st, Colorado Buffaloes insider Brian Howell hopped onto X and spilled the injury bead ahead of the Arizona Wildcats matchup. Truth be told, that’s some ugly numbers of bodies on the injury list for Sanders. The Buffaloes currently sit at 3-5 and are trying to turn their season around to get closer to bowl eligibility. In their last game, a tough 53-7 loss to Utah, the team struggled, and these injuries are unlikely to make things any easier.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One of the most notable names out for the game is wide receiver Hykeem Williams. You might know him as the guy who had a beef with Travis Hunter in their freshman year. The former 5-star transfer from Florida State has yet to have a breakthrough game with Sanders’ club. The 6’2 wideout has racked up only 81 yards this season.

The running back position is also taking a major hit with Simeon Price sidelined. Both Price and RB2 DeKalon Taylor have been out for multiple weeks, forcing the team to rely on other players like Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden. The team’s turnover margin is currently -3, ranking 98th in the FBS, so getting the ball into the hands of their most effective playmakers is urgent. Up front, the Colorado will also be without guard Xavier Hill and the rotational lineman Walker Andersen, which could make it tough to protect Kaidon Salter — or whoever is at QB — on the right side and consistently create running lanes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Buffaloes will also be without a long list of defensive players, particularly on the defensive line: Amari McNeill, Tawfiq Thomas, Christina Hodson, and Alexander McPherson. This should be a major concern for the team because depth at that spot is already thin. The defense currently ranks 40th in opponent third-down conversion percentage, but they’ll have to play above that level to keep the Arizona offense from completely controlling the game.

On a positive note, three players are listed as probable: Teon Parks, RJ Johnson, and Braden Keith. The biggest bright spot is CB RJ Johnson. The corner has been dealing with a privately undisclosed injury and hasn’t played since Week 3. Word is he’s officially trending toward being active this weekend. It’ll be interesting to see if the Buffaloes can bounce back after last weekend’s humiliating loss.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Colorado vs Arizona Wildcats odds: What can you expect from this game

Earlier this week, the Wildcats were favored by 5.5 points, but the line has since dropped to 3.5, indicating the Buffs are gaining respect. Both Vegas and ESPN’s Football Power Index see this as a close matchup. Colorado did suffer a big loss to Utah recently, while Arizona comes off a bye but has lost its last two games by very small margins.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Looking at recent games, Colorado somehow beat former AP No. 12-ranked Iowa State, while both teams lost to Houston and BYU. Arizona has struggled on the road, losing two away games and barely losing at home in double overtime to BYU. Both teams need a win, so Saturday’s game at Folsom Field should be competitive and exciting.

Colorado’s defense gave up 53 points to Utah last week, which led Deion Sanders to push his defensive coordinator hard. While the Buffs have had some rough games, Sanders’ leadership could turn things around quickly. Arizona may look stronger on paper, but Colorado might be undervalued, and with one big effort, the Buffs could surprise everyone at home.