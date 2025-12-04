Deion Sanders’ Daughter Refuses to Keep Son Away From Ex, Despite Break-Up

As public speculation continues to swirl around their breakup earlier this year, Deiondra Sanders made one thing clear, her personal issues with ex-partner Jacquees would not interfere with his relationship with their son, Snow.

“Y’all gone stop playing with me,” wrote Deiondra on an IG story she posted on December 3. “One thing I’m not is bitter keeping anyone from they son. I’m not speaking on this anymore. ❤️”

In the video clip, Snow seems to be having a jolly good time with his parents.

Sanders also confirmed that she and Snow were at her ex’s house. The ‘family reunion’ happened amidst Jacquees’ viral tweet.

“Women should go to jail for keeping fathers away from their kids,” wrote the R&B King.

They sparked their relationship in 2023, and by March 8, 2024, Deiondra revealed her pregnancy to the world on Instagram. The R&B King had been through the thick and thin of her pregnancy journey. Snow arrived on August 9, 2024, sharing the birthday with his grandfather, Deion Sanders.

Deiondra, Jacquees, and Snow looked like a perfect family. The trio was spotted taking trips, going out for dinner. Unfortunately, the happy times were short-lived. Eventually, the couple decided to part ways around March this year.

Later on, Deiondra hopped on X and aired out her feelings about Jacquees teaming up with DeJ Loaf for their sequel album, F*** a Friend Zone 2. She even hinted that something wasn’t adding up, claiming she was barred from the video sets because DeJ Loaf felt “uncomfortable.” One thing led to another, and Sanders decided to break up.

But looks like the ice is melting between the ex-lovers. Or maybe it’s because Deiondra respects Jacquees as her child’s father. Her caption says it all.

“His daddy sent me this picture,” wrote Deiondra on a picture where Snow is spotted in a stroller.

This came from a very protective mother.

Deiondra Sanders is parenting her own way

Deiondra is hands-on to the max when it comes to Baby Snow, from his meals to his outfits to every tiny detail in between. She is so specific about her parenting style that she has completely ditched her mom, Carolyn’s, old-school methods.

And when she found herself unsure about Snow’s diet, she headed straight to Instagram for answers, asking fans the big question: is cereal a yes or no for newborns?

“Parents! What age did you start giving your baby cereal?” came Deiondra’s genuine concern. “My mom keep buggin me asking to give him some. Snow sleeps fine without it already. What age did you give your baby cereal, and why?”

Well, she can’t be blamed for her overprotectiveness. After all, Deiondra had a very difficult pregnancy. She underwent four myomectomy surgeries while carrying seven fibroids around her uterus. Her doctors even told Deiondra that she would not make it out of the first trimester. But she never gave up.

Deiondra may have pushed through a tough pregnancy, but the struggle didn’t end there. Right after Snow was born, he was rushed to the NICU, a heartbreaking chapter for her and the entire Sanders family.

The tough chapter is closed, and it’s all cute chaos now. Snow uses his fresh baby teeth to chomp on Deiondra, who sweetly complains about it on Instagram. With the little one bonding with his father, is a rekindling on the table? Sound off in the comments.