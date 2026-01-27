Deion Sanders’ Daughter Shares Heartfelt Message After Shedeur Breaks Dad Coach Prime’s Record

Nearly a season removed from leaving Boulder for the bright lights of the NFL, Shedeur Sanders never lost his biggest cheerleaders. His sister Deiondra Sanders kept the support loud while the Cleveland Browns quarterback reached the Pro Bowl ranks. The support felt louder as Shedeur broke dad Deion Sanders’ record.

“Congratulations Shedeur! What God got for you is for YOU!! 🫶🏽”, Deiondra poured her heart out on X.

With the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots locking in their Super Bowl spots, the NFL has shifted focus to filling out Pro Bowl alternates. Shedeur making the Pro Bowl roster ignited backlash as expectations never placed Deion’s son anywhere near the quarterback shortlist.

But here came Shedeur, accomplishing something even his dad could not.

This is a developing story…