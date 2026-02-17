Deion Sanders’ Daughter Shares Surprising News on Her Son That May Not Please Coach Prime

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Iowa State at Colorado Oct 11, 2025 Boulder, Colorado, USA Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Boulder Folsom Field Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20251011_szo_ac4_0065

Deion Sanders and his grandson Snow share the same birthday. Many were convinced Snow would one day follow in Deion Sanders’ legendary footsteps. But the mother of the one-and-a-half-year-old toddler dropped an update, throwing cold water on that dream, and something Grandpa Prime will not love.

“I just signed Snow up for soccer 😂😭,” Deiondra dropped the update.

Deion’s daughter overcame a complicated pregnancy and gave birth to Snow on August 9, 2024. Deiondra found her partner, R&B King Jacquees, by her side. However, last year, around March, when Snow was only a few months old, the couple parted ways. Since then, Deiondra has been raising the child as a single mother.

“Snow is such a blessing to me,” Deiondra said in an interview in July last year. “I love being a mom. I am thankful for the people who allow me to experience being a first-time mother and not try to raise my child as their own. Y’all are appreciated more than you ever know for respecting my parenting journey. Thank you.”

Deiondra is charting her own course for Snow, a decision that extends from his diet to the sports he’ll play. While her mother suggested traditional baby cereal, Deiondra opted for homemade purees, and similarly, she’s breaking from the Sanders’ football dynasty by enrolling the toddler in soccer.

According to Deiondra’s IG profile, her son had many sports options besides football. She herself plays tennis, while the mother-son duo recently attended the Harlem Globetrotters’ game. Snow even made an appearance at the Pro Bowl, cheering on his uncle, Cleveland quarterback Shedeur Sanders, from the sidelines.

Deiondra’s son wore a small hoodie with “Sanders” written on the back, paired with denim and sneakers. The toddler enjoyed his time in the Pro Bowl, interacting with the cheerleaders and Shedeur. But it looks like Snow won’t be throwing a football; he’ll be kicking a soccer ball instead.

Like Deion Sanders, legendary coach Nick Saban is a granddad, too. But unlike Coach Prime, he shares football moments with his daughter, Kristen’s son, James. Last September, Saban was spotted showing how to grip and throw a football.

While Deiondra’s choice might cause a playful stir with her father, the bond between them remains as strong as ever, as evidenced by his recent Valentine’s Day gesture.

Deion Sanders made his daughter Deiondra Sanders’ Valentine’s Day special

It’s by now an open secret that Deion has a soft spot for her firstborn, Deiondra. Back in June 2024, one day, Shedeur and Shilo threw Papa Prime a funny question.

“You have three or four kids right now. Who’s going to be the first one of y’all kids?” they asked while already knowing the answer. “The first one is Deiondra already for you.”

Knowing Deiondra has a lot on her plate as a single mother, Deion never misses a chance to help. On Valentine’s Day, Papa Prime tried to lift her mood and sent her a bouquet of red roses. It came with a short note, “Happy BLESSED Valentine’s Day From Daddy.”

Deiondra shared the picture on X. “Thank you, Daddy! He said he doesn’t ever want me to want from no n—! lol,” Snow’s mother wrote. With Deiondra putting Snow into soccer instead of football, will it upset Grandpa Prime?