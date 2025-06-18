Deion Sanders Earns Ex-wife’s Approval After Passing Over Nike Legacy to Eldest Son

The Sanders kids often act as the bridge between Deion Sanders and his ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers. The couple parted ways in 1998. But when it comes to supporting their children, son Deion Sanders Jr. and daughter Deiondra Sanders, they always work as a team. We have seen how initially Carolyn was skeptical about Deiondra’s difficult pregnancy. But Deion has supported his daughter all throughout. However, when it comes to their favorite Deion Jr., aka Bucky, they are always on the same side.

Chambers has found Deion Jr. by her side in her good and bad times. Last year in May, the mother of two graduated from the South Baptist Theological Seminary. While Deiondra could not make it because of her deteriorating health, Deion Jr. ensured to fill the room with the loudest cheer. He even shared a video of their mother accepting the degree. It’s now time for Chambers to flex about his son’s big achievement. And for that, she chose to reshare Deion’s post on her IG story.

On June 17, Coach Prime shared a post on IG. It read, “DEION SANDERS JR IS GETTING HIS OWN NIKE AIR DIAMOND TURF.” So what does it mean? The elder Sanders’ shoe line is now here. And a preview of Bucky’s Diamond Turf Proto’92 colorway was featured as the second image in the post that Chambers shared on her IG story, attaching Bucky’s song, ‘Thought I was Trippin.’ The shoe shown had a powder red base with a white Nike swoosh. And guess what is the USP of Deion Jr.’s new collection?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

The band across the middle was black with a copper-toned mesh accent. And how could we miss out heel of the shoe? It featured a white patch with Bucky’s Well Off Media insignia: a stylized “OW” with a crown adorned atop the letter “O.” All this makes it too tough to take one’s eyes off it. That’s how Deion Jr. is keeping his dad’s legacy, off the court, alive. Over the past year, Nike has launched the first two installments of Sanders’ signature line: the Air Diamond Turf and the Air DT Max ’96. Both just earned a high honor online. The Nike Air Diamond Turf “Cowboys” colorway drops on Halloween 2025.

Amidst all this hype, Deion Jr.’s Proto’92 is likely to move numbers. Mostly red, Bucky’s admitted favorite color, in a delicate suede. Black forefoot strap that moves up from the black mid and outsole. With significant amounts of white throughout, it maintains the balance. Already, the comments are pouring in. Rapping legend Gillie Da Kid commented, “Send me mine asap 😂😂😂😂.” While Deion Jr.’s new footwear is picking up the buzz, he has also turned heads with a $500,000 purchase.

Deion Sanders Jr. breaks the notion of being the “other” Sanders

Well, here comes a bitter truth. Hailing from the Sanders fam is not only about luxury vacays, spoiled with the best gifts. For Deion Jr. in particular, he often finds himself under the shadow of his father or brothers. Coach Prime reportedly holds a net worth of $70 million. When it comes to Shedeur, the Buffs quarterback held the top spot in NIL with a valuation of $6.5 million. So, oftentimes, Deion Jr.’s success gets passed off as theirs.

For instance, when it comes to luxury purchases, Shedeur has often grabbed the spotlight. Be it a $30,000 custom Audemars Piguet Royal Oak or becoming the first one in Boulder to own a Tesla Cyber Truck. Deion Jr., on the other hand, is known for his love of classic cars. His collection features a 1967 Ford Thunderbird, a 1964 Chevrolet Impala, and a 1965 Lincoln Continental. Deion Jr. too now joined his father and brother. On June 16, Well Off Media dropped a YouTube short: “Deion Sanders Jr. Swaps Out Green Rolls Royce For a Black Badge Ghost.” But mind you, Bucky is not an impulsive buyer, as he added a Rolls-Royce to the family fleet.

He considered all factors and had driven the car on trial. As Deion Jr. shared, “It was delivered to me as a sample. You know I don’t like that color. I like black or red. They let you drive it for like 30 days to see if you’re gonna get that or that Bentley Mulsanne.” But things started to take a turn when people started thinking that Shedeur had bought it with the NFL money. A viral X post claimed, “Inspirational: Browns star rookie QB Shedeur Sanders bought himself a custom Rolls-Royce worth over $500K. Despite being drafted in the 5th round, Sanders had performed phenomenally thus far in Cleveland. A much-deserved gift to himself 👏.”

That’s when Shedeur had to break his silence, “Another lie. I’m focused on my team, not a car purchase!” Even after that, Deion Sanders Jr. took a stand for himself, “Why would y’all think this was Shedeur’s? Who said anything about this being Shedeur’s? Nobody said that. Y’all just made your own story and ran with it. Y’ALL GOTTA STOP LYING…” Bucky’s now holding it down while his brothers chase glory, making his mark behind the scenes.