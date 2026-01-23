Deion Sanders Effect Still Evident in Colorado Buffaloes’ Latest Announcement After 3-9 Season

The Colorado Buffaloes wrapped up the 2025 season with a 3-9 overall record, but the Deion Sanders effect is still alive elsewhere. The win–loss column may read average since Coach Prime took over, but the money numbers tell a very different story. When it comes to the past season, the Buffaloes have hit a record revenue.

“Colorado Athletics had a record revenue year in 2025 🤑,” YahooSports reported. “$161.7M Colorado Athletics reported record FY25 revenue.”

Colorado’s latest NCAA financial filing pulls back the curtain on Coach Prime’s second year in Boulder, when the Buffaloes powered their way to a 9-4 finish. It’s nothing new in the Deion Sanders era.

In FY24, the University of Colorado turned unprecedented ticket and merchandise demand into an $8.24 million net profit. It was a stunning rebound from a $9.89 million deficit in FY23. Athletic revenue surged to roughly $142 million, blowing past the previous $117 million record, while operating costs climbed to a program-high $132 million due to sold-out home games.

However, things were not in Deion’s favor. Colorado’s fiscal 2025 books were closed with a narrow $160,189 surplus, despite a record $161.7 million in revenue. This was made possible by $24.5 million in direct support. Other factors included a record $17.3 million in indirect backing and $1.7 million in student fees.

The math doesn’t seem to match in Deion’s squad. Colorado expects a $27 million deficit for fiscal 2026, and that’s after nearly $14 million in university support and student fees. The full financial autopsy won’t be released until January 2027.

Since December 2022, Deion has pumped $3 billion worth of spotlight into Colorado, selling out every home game in 2023. Year 2 under Deion brought better football but weaker returns at the gate.

In 2024, during Deion Sanders’ second season with the Buffaloes, Colorado registered a 9-4 record. They ended the season with an Alamo Bowl loss and home crowds that averaged 52,514 people, yet ticket revenue dropped to 23% year over year.

By contrast, the 2023-24 campaign came with a 4-8 finish and last place in the Pac-12. Yet produced a program-best $31.2 million in ticket sales and record attendance of 53,180 per game, up 24% from the prior season.

“The amount allocated toward seat contributions has fluctuated from year to year, creating a variance in straight ticket revenue,” the Colorado Athletics department addressed the dip in ticket sales. “The difference coming from a reduction in the commission we received in 2024 from our third-party ticket partner.”

Like Deion’s Colorado, the Ole Miss Rebels reported a record $178 million in revenue for FY2025. However, Ole Miss could not make it to the Top 20 list that Colorado did.

The financial footprint of Deion Sanders’ Colorado

The Wall Street Journal came up with a list of the top 20 most valuable college football programs in 2025. At No.1 are the Texas Longhorns with a staggering $2.2 billion. In that same list, Deion’s Colorado stands tall at No.20, checking in at $870 million.

If we keep our eyes off the balance sheet, the 2026 season comes with promising news for the Buffaloes. The schedule is no cupcakes, just turbulence for Deion’s squad as they will hit the road for three of its first four games.

“This is the first year that Colorado will go on the road to play two Power 4 teams in the non-conference slate since 1994,” reported DNVR Buffs’ analyst Scott Procter. “The Buffs finished No. 2 in the AP poll that season.”

It starts at Georgia Tech, which already spoiled the Buffs’ opener last year, then rolls through Weber State, Northwestern (7-6), and finally Baylor, a Big 12 opponent itching to bounce back from 5-7.

But with hustle comes a big reward. The Miami Hurricanes stormed to a No. 2 finish in the AP Poll, knocking off heavyweights Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss along the way. Big games are on the schedule. Now it’s on Deion Sanders to fill the stadium and turn big moments into bigger revenue.