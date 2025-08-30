brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/College Football

Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Is All Smiles as She Turns Up to Support Colorado HC After Cancer Surgery Return

ByAmeek Abdullah Jamal

Aug 29, 2025 | 11:02 PM EDT

Link Copied!
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Friday night in Boulder wasn’t just about Colorado opening up the post-Shedeur, post-Hunter era—it was about Prime making his first sideline stroll since beating back bladder cancer. And while the Buffs were grinding it out against Georgia Tech, the real surprise cameo came up in the lounge seats: Carolyne Chambers Sanders, Prime’s ex-wife, smiling like she just hit the game-winner herself.

Deion Sanders Jr. GF, Brittany Faye even tossed it on her IG story, showing Carolyne cheesing and blushing in the private room while rocking with the fam as Colorado traded punches with the Yellow Jackets. For a fan base already locked in on Kaidon Salter’s debut, that little clip gave the moment a softer touch. Because let’s be real—Deion’s comeback isn’t just a football storyline, it’s a family one. And even though Carolyne and Prime called it quits almost three decades ago, she’s still popping up at big moments, supporting her kids and showing love to the man who helped put Boulder back on the college football map.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

(This is a developing story)

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved