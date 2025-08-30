Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Is All Smiles as She Turns Up to Support Colorado HC After Cancer Surgery Return

Friday night in Boulder wasn’t just about Colorado opening up the post-Shedeur, post-Hunter era—it was about Prime making his first sideline stroll since beating back bladder cancer. And while the Buffs were grinding it out against Georgia Tech, the real surprise cameo came up in the lounge seats: Carolyne Chambers Sanders, Prime’s ex-wife, smiling like she just hit the game-winner herself.

Deion Sanders Jr. GF, Brittany Faye even tossed it on her IG story, showing Carolyne cheesing and blushing in the private room while rocking with the fam as Colorado traded punches with the Yellow Jackets. For a fan base already locked in on Kaidon Salter’s debut, that little clip gave the moment a softer touch. Because let’s be real—Deion’s comeback isn’t just a football storyline, it’s a family one. And even though Carolyne and Prime called it quits almost three decades ago, she’s still popping up at big moments, supporting her kids and showing love to the man who helped put Boulder back on the college football map.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

(This is a developing story)