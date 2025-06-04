Deion Sanders’ Ex-wife Pilar Reverts to Old Habits, Days After Son Shilo’s Emotional Confession From Buccaneers Camp

When it comes to Deion Sanders and his fam, apparently, it may come off as if only the Sanders boys get to taste the hype. But that’s not the case. For instance, Coach Prime’s daughter Shelomi walks shoulder to shoulder with her brothers Shedeur and Shilo as she is an important part of the Alabama A&M Bulldogs team. Same goes for Deion’s ex-wife, Pilar Sanders. She refused to survive by feeding on Deion’s fame and fortune. Instead, Pilar has carved out a path of her own. Now that both her sons have made it to the NFL, Pilar is relieved of her mom duties, balancing her time between her three children. And what better time to return to one’s old habits? But as Pilar prioritizes herself, her heart still aches for her children, and Shilo made it more difficult with an emotional confession.

Pilar has been her sons’ biggest cheerleader. From making it to the field to cheer for them on their big day, to voicing her support for them when the critics go all in, Pilar deserves a gold badge. But not to forget, she has built quite a name for herself. She started her career as a model and an actress. Pilar’s talent in acting landed her roles in popular TV shows like Veronica’s Closet, Walker, Texas Ranger. As time passed by, she also developed an interest in fitness. According to the Celebrity Net Worth reports, Pilar is estimated to have a net worth of $5 million. So, when it comes to following her heart and passion, Pilar stands as the perfect example for the moms who, amidst pulling off mother duties, often ends up forgetting themselves. On June 3, the mom shared a TikTok video of herself on her IG story.

Just some self-love. Forget Pilar; the video would make her fans obsessed with her fitness. Who will say that she is 50? It’s a mirror selfie video, where the mother of three captured herself in her gym attire. The main attraction of the video? Has to be her washerboard abs. The caption read, “My 6 am Pre Workout Hype.” Pilar currently serves as a fitness instructor and trainer. Along with this, she is the proprietor of Pilar Fit 4Life. It is an online fitness video program where interested individuals can sign up to seek guidance in achieving fitness goals and enhancing their overall health. As Pilar holds a certified trainer degree accredited by NASM and boasts a black belt in Taekwondo, she is the right one for the fitness regimen guidance.

The program also includes nutritional advice and motivation insights. And guess what? Pilar has also dragged her daughter Shelomi into her fitness drive. The second IG story that the mom re-shared from her daughter shows Shelomi in the driver’s seat. She tagged Pilar as the “pretty passenger princess.” Resharing the story, the mom wrote, “On our way to our 2nd workout with half of my lashes done and Blondie wants to play 😂 smh.” There is also a poll in the bottom left corner with a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ option for her viewers. It read, “DO YOU REMEMBER MY I ❤️ TWO A DAYS.” While Pilar is on a self-love journey, her heart resides somewhere else.

Pilar Sanders’ quiet role in Shilo’s loud journey

Just like mom, Shilo did not keep himself limited to only one role; rather, he experimented with different professional paths. Remember when Shilo bagged the role to play Deion’s youthful version on the series BMF? Pilar was the happiest even after things hit sour notes with her ex-husband. She shared a TikTok video congratulating the Colorado safety. “So this is a super proud mommy moment. That’s right, that is Shilo. Mommy’s firstborn on BMF introducing him,” said Pilar.

Later on, when Shilo released his first Hip-Hop/ Rap genre album, Hate 2 Love, Pilar turned into full support mode. So, the mother-son duo is missing each other a little more, as the ex-Buffs safety conditions himself to do justice to the spot earned in Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp. Amidst the grueling training sessions, his heart still goes weak whenever she thinks of his mom. Here came the heartfelt confession, “It’s pretty different not having her close by because, in Colorado, she lived right across the street to come to help me if I needed some good cooking.” Shilo added, “If I needed help with anything. You know she’s right across the street, but now that everybody’s moved, I don’t know. I don’t have my mom across the street anymore.”

Well, we have all seen how Pilar Sanders went to great lengths when Shilo underwent surgery to fix his broken pinky finger. The loving mother was on her way to root for her daughter, Shelomi, in Alabama. But she did not mind making some last-minute changes to her schedule to be beside Shilo during his recovery process. In fact, she was even considering relocating her professional base, which was more than 1,000 miles apart. Self-love for Pilar, game-day hustle for Shilo, and a bond that distance can’t shake.