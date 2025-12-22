Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Sticks By Shedeur Sanders Side Amidst Difficulties as Browns QB

Just when the fruits of labour and patience seemed to fall into place for Shedeur Sanders, the football gods had to intervene and make it an unpleasant night for the Browns QB1 against Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills. However, that didn’t stop Mama Sanders, aka Pilar Sanders, from pouring love and support in desperate times like this.

Despite putting it all on the line, the Cleveland Browns fell short 23–20 against Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills in Cleveland. Amid the loss, Mama Sanders hopped onto IG and gave Shedeur Sanders the much-needed support: “Son! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ go #shedeursanders.” She posted a clip of Shedeur Sanders coming to the sidelines before the game to hug Pilar and Shelomi and exchange a few words with them.

You could bet Shedeur Sanders needed that hug based on how unfortunate the game went for him. Shedeur Sanders started the game with hell-cat energy, completing 5 of 5 passes and throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. to put the Browns on the scoreboard.

The former Colorado Buffaloes QB1 even led the team with 49 rushing yards. But honestly, everything was going great until two graveyard mistakes disrupted the Cleveland Browns’ chance of grabbing the dub.

The biggest issue was the two interceptions he threw. The first one basically handed the Bills a touchdown in the first quarter. If you watched the game, you know it wasn’t fully on Shedeur, as the ball bounced off Quinshon Judkins’ arms and into Jordan Poyer’s hands. Obviously, the stat sheet doesn’t care about that; Shedeur had to take the blame for it.

Things got a little scary for a second when Sanders dipped out in the second quarter. He sliced his pinky finger pretty badly. It was bleeding everywhere, so he had to head to the locker room to get patched up. The good news is he came right back after just one play with a bandage on.

Sanders had his chance to be the hero, getting the ball with a shot to win it late in the fourth quarter. But the drive fizzled out quickly after he took a huge sack and then got flagged for intentional grounding, forcing the Browns to punt from deep in their own territory. The Bills ran out the clock after that, wrapping up the win after capitalizing on Shedeur’s mistake.

With this loss, the Browns are now technically done for the season with a 3–12 record, and things might even get worse for Shedeur Sanders. At least his pinky finger is alright.

Shedeur Sanders’ reacts on his pinky finger injury

Right after the game, Shedeur Sanders was asked how he felt about his pinky finger. Shedeur kept it light:

“You can look online and see what my finger looks like if you want,” Sanders said. “I’m sure they’ve got the details on there. I don’t know, my pinky just—I put on my handwarmer and was like, ‘Why’s my pinky not getting warm?’”

Shedeur Sanders made it pretty clear that his true intention was to get back on the field to help his team and protect his teammates. He said he didn’t want backup quarterback Dillon Gabriel to be forced into a tough spot if he couldn’t play. That’s why he pushed himself to return, but only after making sure he was physically able to throw the ball.

“I did everything to come back because I didn’t want to put Dillon (Gabriel) in a bad situation since I was a two.”

Right now, most folks expect Shedeur Sanders to be the starting quarterback in next week’s game against the Steelers. However, as you know, things are very unpredictable in Cleveland. Guess we’ll have to wait and watch.