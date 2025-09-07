Deion Sanders Faces Isolation on Sidelines as Calls Mount to Bench $1.8M Investment

The Colorado Buffaloes have got their first win of the season. But has the weight of Shedeur and Shilo leaving the squad eased at all for Deion Sanders? On September 6, Deion’s boys cruised through the gridiron and handed Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens a 31-7 defeat. But for Deion, he had no one from his family to share it with. With his two sons gone to the NFL, he only had Deion Sanders Jr., but he too had to leave. Barring missing Bucky, something unexpected happened. Ryan Staub gifted the Buffs a memorable night. While it might have worked in his favor, Deion has landed in a sticky spot as his $1.8 million investment now feels like a burden.

On September 6, Deion Jr. posted an IG story. He had recorded the video while driving his car. In the clip, he explained how he had excused himself mid-game, “That boy Staub came to play. Because I see him throw it. Had to leave early, I gotta make a flight. God is the greatest, man.” The earlier clip showed Deion’s son dropping a video of the Folsom field where the players were still gearing up, and the game had not begun.

We are yet to know what was the reason for Bucky to be unable to give dad Deion some time to celebrate the victory together. For fans watching the game though, the the focus was going to be on who is better: Julian Lewis or Kaidon Salter. That’s when, unexpectedly, Deion’s third-stringer, Staub, stole the show.

This came as a soothing balm to Deion’s wounds after cracks appeared in his coaching and defense in their last feat against Georgia Tech. The Buffs’ defense gave up a whopping 320 rushing yards to Georgia Tech.

Cut to their feat against Delaware, Deion’s third stringer Staub became the showstopper and saved them from further embarrassment. On his first drive, he connected with Dekalon Taylor for a 21-yard touchdown that capped a 75-yard march. The Buffs head coach could not wait for the game to end to let Staub know that he is proud of him. Pulling him into an embrace, Deion said, “I believe in you, man!” But that was not the end of Staub’s feat. To start out the second half, Staub dropped a 71-yard bomb into the hands of Sincere Brown. But Deion has a thorn amid the celebration of his victory as his hefty investment will be nagging him.

Getting the win leaves a $1.8 million question mark

While Staub saved Deion’s boat from sinking, Lewis made his debut, entering for two drives. Unfortunately, that did not help the offense in anyway. Mind you, this is the same player on whom Deion spent money worth $1.2 million.

And what about $592,000 Liberty Flames transfer Salter? He led two straight penalty-filled drives in the fourth quarter that led to some boos from the Folsom Field crowd. Not just the fans, it also moved the analyst. As RJ Young did not mince his words and said, “Put Kaidon Salter on the bench. Tell Julian Lewis to take the redshirt. Ryan Staub is 5 of 8 for 157 yards with two TDs. That’s your guy. That’s THE guy, Colorado.”

Maybe Deion Sanders was aware of these consequences. After all, few days before their face off against Delaware, Coach Prime, had asked his coaches to stay true to their standards. And while sending a message for his staffer came up with a blunt shade for Julian Lewis and co. “Coach do not change your character to compensate for these soft men. Don’t change your character. Do not change your character,” said Coach Prime. Even with a win to ease the night, Deion’s dreams may be shadowed by the doubt of a $1.8 million investment being a possibly failed bet.