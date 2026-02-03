Deion Sanders Faces Major Coaching Blow as $6.5B NFL Team Eyes Colorado’s Defensive Coach

Just as Deion Sanders looked to turn the page on a disappointing 3-9 season, his coaching staff is already facing a significant threat from the NFL. Since the transfer portal window is now closed, the focus is shifting to coaching adjustments. Deion will need to find a new defensive line coach, especially since Domata Peko has drawn interest from a massive $6.5 billion NFL organization.

“Colorado will have a new defensive line coach in 2026,” reported DNVR Buffs analyst Scott Procter. “The Pittsburgh Steelers are hiring Domata Peko.”

Deion counted on Domata Peko Sr. for both his strong resume as a player and on the sidelines. Born in Los Angeles and raised in American Samoa, he began his climb at the College of the Canyons. Deion counted on Peko’s extensive experience, a 15-year NFL career that began after a standout senior season at Michigan State and culminated in him becoming a reliable anchor for the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive line.

Entering the league in 2006, Domata Peko logged 11 seasons anchoring the Cincinnati Bengals’ interior and another with the Baltimore Ravens. He carved out a 15-year career as an anchor in the run game, exactly the kind of A-gap presence the Pittsburgh Steelers have been chasing.

Throughout his NFL career, the current Colorado coach played in 214 games, starting 194, and recorded 616 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, and 20 sacks. Before joining Colorado, Peko spent time on other coaching staffs. In 2024, he served as a defensive assistant for the Dallas Cowboys under Mike McCarthy. Later, he decided to join Deion’s program to experience coaching at the college level and explore new opportunities.

In Boulder, it was a reunion for Domata Peko and Buffs defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, who was on the Bengals’ coaching staff for most of his career.

When it comes to Colorado’s defense, Deion’s defense is already facing significant challenges. Year two under defensive coordinator Livingston brought progress in Boulder. Colorado’s defense made history, improving by over 100 yards in total defense. Deion’s unit’s 11.7-point drop in scoring defense marked the program’s best leap in nearly four decades.

But things took a 180-degree turn in 2025. Colorado finished last in the Big 12 in total defense (425.7 yards per game) and near the bottom in scoring defense (30.5 points per game). These struggles underscore the challenge ahead; with the defensive line already a major weakness, losing an experienced coach like Peko could exacerbate the problem for a unit that surrendered a staggering 222.5 rushing yards per game last season.

Peko’s departure highlights a growing challenge for college programs trying to retain top coaching talent from the NFL’s allure, a trend seen across the country. For example, Notre Dame recently lost two defensive coaches to the pros: Al Washington to the Miami Dolphins, days after defensive backs coach Mike Mickens joined the Baltimore Ravens.

With Domata Peko leaving, Deion’s team is getting ready for the upcoming changes and how they’ll be affected.

Coaching carousel adds uncertainty in Deion Sanders’ Colorado

The Buffaloes added a coveted defensive lineman to their 2026 recruiting class. Three-star defensive lineman Joseph Peko was waiting for the Polynesian Bowl to sign with a team. Family connections helped Deion land the coveted prospect in Boulder.

He is the son of Domata Peko and the brother of Domata Peko Jr., the top-ranked edge rusher in the 2025 recruiting class. Deion got lucky with Joseph, who was chased by Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels.

After an impressive time at Oaks Christian in Westlake Village, Calif., Joseph achieved a top national ranking of No. 101 among defensive linemen and was also ranked No. 64 in California by 247Sports. During his first year playing varsity, he made a strong impact with 40 tackles, including 7 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and a forced fumble over 9 games of his junior year.

The departure creates another significant hurdle for Deion Sanders, who is already facing the potential loss of defensive coordinator Robert Livingston to the Dallas Cowboys. Now that Domata Peko is leaving, will the move trigger both his Colorado-commit sons to try their luck elsewhere?