Deion Sanders’ Family Friend Attempts to Poach Jordan Seaton to ACC Program as Interest for Former 5-Star Intensifies

Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders’ bond goes way back to 1995. But even a three-decade brotherhood isn’t stopping some friendly recruiting smoke. The Hall of Fame wideout is making a bold push to poach Deion’s prized former Colorado offensive tackle, Jordan Seaton. He hopes to recruit Seaton to his own alma mater.

“If you are going to leave my boy @DeionSanders, you might as well come and see his boy @CanesFootball ME!!!,” wrote Irvin on January 13, resharing Recruits CFB’s tweet.

Seaton, the top offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting class and one of Colorado’s highest-rated signees ever, officially entered the transfer portal on Monday, January 12.

It’s no surprise Irvin is making a public play for a player of Seaton’s caliber. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound tackle isn’t just a former 5-star; he’s a proven commodity, having earned multiple Freshman All-American honors and started 22 games in two seasons.

After a dominant freshman campaign, Seaton earned Big 12 honorable mentions for Offensive Lineman and Freshman of the Year, and snagged Freshman All-American honors from On3, 247Sports, and PFF. He’s a hot commodity that even Irvin didn’t hesitate to swipe one of Deion’s former players.

Before teaming up with Deion in the Dallas Cowboys, Irvin was already tearing up the gridiron at Miami. In just three seasons as a starter, he rewrote the Hurricanes’ record books with 143 catches, 2,423 receiving yards, and 26 touchdowns.

With Mario Cristobal and his squad staking a claim in Seaton’s sweepstakes, Irvin couldn’t resist launching his own personal push for Deion’s former standout.

Miami didn’t make the final cut, but they offered and chased Seaton in high school. Now, with Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal engineering one of the nation’s premier lines, the Hurricanes have a compelling pitch on both development and opportunity.

After Francis Mauigoa and Markel Bell depart for the NFL, Miami will rely on Jackson Cantwell and Matthew McCoy to anchor the line. Adding Seaton for a single season could instantly restore two impact tackles and slide Cantwell to the left side in 2027.

There, Deion shared how Irvin taught him how to own the spotlight. While Coach Prime’s confidant tries his luck on Seaton, the race will not be an easy one.

Top Contenders Emerge for Jordan Seaton

The Aggies are also in the mix for Seaton. His value increases as heavyweight programs like the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, and Texas Tech Red Raiders now pursue him. Lane Kiffin and LSU have gone full throttle this offseason, making a splash by landing Arizona State quarterback star Sam Leavitt.

With the Tigers’ most significant need on the offensive line, adding Seaton could immediately solidify left tackle and keep Leavitt safe as he shakes off injury. And Leavitt knows it very well.

As Seaton posted a reel of himself about his time in Colorado, Leavitt left a “🙌🏼” emoji in the comment section.

Michael Irvin is turning up the heat, Sam Leavitt is making his pitch, but NIL will probably settle this one. On3 says elite offensive tackles command salaries ranging from $500,000 to $1.2 million.

But Pete Nakos projects Jordan Seaton could command $2 million. So, does Irvin’s alma mater have enough fortune to seal the deal?