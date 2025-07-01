Deion Sanders’ Freshman WR Heads to Bahamas as Big 12 Makes Julian Lewis Announcement

Deion Sanders may have waved goodbye to his superstar trio—Shedeur, Travis Hunter, and Shilo—but he’s just getting started on his next mission. The Buffs wrapped up spring practice back in April and slid straight into summer workouts in June—no real break, just strength, conditioning, and getting the new guys up to speed. Coach Prime’s been off-campus dealing with a health issue, but word is he’ll be back before fall camp kicks off in late July.

And while the squad grinds in Boulder, one of Deion’s freshman wideouts is out in the Bahamas, right as the Big 12 made waves with a big Julian Lewis announcement. On June 30th, while most of the Buffaloes were deep in summer workouts, freshman wide receiver Quanell X Farrakhan was spotted living it up in Nassau, Bahamas. IG stories, flight snap, and all the energy of a man who just dodged a weight room circuit. Farrakhan, a four-star stud from Texas, isn’t just some beach tourist. He’s arguably one of the most electric playmakers in CU’s incoming class.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Range Sports (@rangesports)

Coming out of powerhouse North Shore after transferring from The Woodlands, Farrakhan stacked back-to-back monster seasons. As a junior, he racked up 809 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns with bonus points for 280+ return yards. Senior year? Even crazier. 958 yards through the air, 13 touchdowns, three return TDs, and 470+ return yards. That’s over 1,760 receiving yards and 25 scores for his career.

While Farrakhan was enjoying his much-earned vacay, Big 12 news rolled in hot. On the tech side, the conference is expanding its deal with Microsoft, integrating Copilot AI into everything from reviewing game film to powering Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, TX. The partnership also includes Microsoft Surface tablets being used on sidelines. It’s a Silicon Valley flex, and the timing’s strategic—just a week before Media Days kicks off.

Oh, and here’s the kicker: Colorado is sending two quarterbacks—Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter—to Media Days, the only Big 12 squad doing that. Most programs without a confirmed QB1 steer clear of spotlighting their signal-callers. But not Prime. He’s tossing both his guys into the national fire. It’s either a bold recruiting move or a masterclass in chaos. And Julian Lewis? He’s not just some freshman—they’re already making him the face of the program before he takes his first snap.

Shedeur Sanders pulling strings for Deion Sanders with recruiting

Now, while Coach Prime heals up, guess who chimed in for a quick recruiting window? Yes, Shedeur Sanders. The Cleveland Browns rookie QB isn’t just repping in the NFL; he’s doubling as Colorado’s smooth-talking recruiter on the low. Shedeur popped up at the Overtime OT7 Finals, and that wasn’t by accident. That’s the same event where two of Colorado’s biggest targets—five-star Cederian Morgan and four-star Jordan Clay—were putting on a show. When top-tier recruits see an NFL quarterback slide through to dap ’em up, it hits different.

Colorado’s 2026 class has been slow out the gate, dead last in the Big 12 with just 4 commits. But Prime’s playing chess, not checkers. Shedeur showing face where it counts—on the field, with the five-stars—is how Colorado flips the momentum. It’s also worth noting: Shedeur helped land Travis Hunter back at Jackson State, and played a hand in Julian Lewis’ commitment too. The sixth rounder’s got receipts.

CeDerian Morgan, the No. 15 overall recruit and No. 2 wideout in the country, is on the clock with a commitment date of July 2. He’s got Bama, Florida, Auburn, and Georgia on the line. But now? Colorado’s staying in that mix, thanks in part to Shedeur’s surprise cameo. That kind of peer-to-peer pitch hits different than a coach with a clipboard.

And here’s the wildest part—if Morgan and Clay end up in Boulder, you could argue Shedeur just engineered one of the most crucial recruiting swings in the post-Hunter era for Colorado. His NFL career may be just beginning, but his legacy in Boulder might not be done yet.