Deion Sanders Gets Disrespected by Colorado Student Who Was Involved in Marijuana Smell Incident

For the Colorado Buffaloes program, the players do not have to go looking for motivation to lead a clean and healthy life. For them, their head coach, Deion Sanders, is the standard. The only addiction that Deion suffered from was taking painkillers. “Because, you got to understand, I’ve never smoked, never drank in my life. So I’d never been high. But taking these meds, man, I see why people get addicted to that stuff, man,” said Deion back in an interview in 2022 when complications showed up from his toe surgery. While the Buffs HC remained clean to this day, the young generation now fell prey to substance addiction. And Deion is the one who is now paying the consequences as he got disrespected by a Colorado student.

Folsom Field, the Buffs’ stadium, where they play their home games, is already at a high altitude in Boulder. That’s when Deion comes with his clever play of words, stating that it gets just a little higher around the second quarter. This shows that Coach Prime stands strongly against addiction. That’s because his childhood has shaped him to be so. But even then, he fails to earn respect from some players.

Deion looked forward to having home-field advantage for the first game of the season in an electric Friday night atmosphere. But at the same time, Coach Prime was ready to smell marijuana smoke coming from the crowd during their face-off against Georgia Tech. On September 3, Romi Bean invited Deion to her podcast, and that’s when Coach Prime confirmed the smoke was there, followed up by a disturbing revelation. “It was, yeah, it’s almost like they knew it and they did it for me,” confirmed Deion.

Without taking a pause, he continued, “I got another question because I walk with several of my coaches every day, and I want to know what’s appropriate because I’m from the south. And no matter my coaches that coached me way back when, I still call them coach or teachers who taught me, I call them Mister, and I don’t know whether to be applauded or that’s not the word. But when they call you by your first name, like, do kids call you by your first name when you’re on campus? Like, is that correct?”

Smoking pot, although largely illegal under federal law, is permitted in Colorado only in private places, with the user being above the age of 21. Even though the University of Colorado Boulder is a non-smoking campus, some students who are into pot smoking often fail to respect Deion. And regarding calling him by his first name, we already know Coach Prime does not like that. Back in July 2021, he did not think twice before walking out of an interview after the reporter called him by his first name. And here the students, whom the head coach addresses as “old enough to be my child,” call him by his first name. Talking about addiction, what made Coach Prime refrain from it all his life?

Deion Sanders has one strong foundation influenced by two role models

Deion has been lucky enough to have two fathers while growing up, a biological father and a foster father. But something was common between the two of them. In an interview with Reach The People Media last year, he revealed, “I had two fathers, two wonderful fathers; one was a drug addict, one was somewhat of an alcoholic.” Interestingly, he decided to take only the good things from both of them.

In that way, Deion imbibed the best from them both, leading to a good dichotomy of his character. “My stepfather Willie J Knight, my biological father, Daddy Sanders, he’s the prime side of me and stepfathers to Deon side of me. You got to be careful what you show your kids at home because they emulate and imitate all those thing,” said Coach Prime. While it’s evident that the head coach is a bit hurt by the student’s behavior, here came some big news came that surely must have lightened up his mood.

Colorado football opened the season by exceeding its official stadium capacity, joining a short list of Western powers. In their season-opening game, Deion Sanders’ program matched the trend with a 105% turnout, totaling 52,868 supporters in the stands. The Week 0/1 footfall in other games were Oregon at 106% with 57,257, Arizona State at 106% with 56,759. Behind the Buffs is BYU at 104% with 64,494. Amidst this 50,000 big number was Deion’s NFL Hall of Fame supporter, Randy Moss, rooting for him and his boys. But even in the spotlight, Coach Prime can’t shake the sting of disrespect.