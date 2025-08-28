Deion Sanders Happy Not to Have Shilo Sanders in Colorado for One Reason Amid Buccaneers Cut

Last week, Shilo Sanders went from fighting for a spot in Tampa to fighting for his NFL life. It all went down on a Saturday night in Buffalo during the Buccaneers’ preseason finale, and the scene looked straight out of a highlight reel you don’t want to be in. Second half, special teams snap—tensions running high. Bills tight end Zach Davidson and Shilo Sanders get tangled up like two rams in a nature documentary. Davidson shoves, fingers in Shilo’s facemask, and that’s when everything flipped. Shilo cocked back and threw a punch. Boom! Flags flew like Mardi Gras beads. Refs didn’t hesitate: “You’re outta here.”

By Sunday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t blink either. Waived. Just like that. Head coach Todd Bowles called it “inexcusable,” and that was the end of the Shilo era in Tampa—at least for now.

Back in Boulder, though? Deion Sanders isn’t sweating it. He’s not pacing, not stressing, not dialing Shilo nonstop. Nope—Coach Prime sounds almost relieved. When BuffsTV’s Mark Johnson asked if he ever misses turning to see Shilo or Shedeur during camp, Deion chuckled and said, “I look in the back sometimes, trying to make sure Shilo’s on time in their back room back there.” Then came the mic-drop line: “Not whatsoever. So you’re going to miss them because you’re their dad and that’s the only life you’ve ever known, right? But it’s a pleasure not to have to worry about him.” Shilo Sanders had built quite a reputation for being late at Boulder. So his point is: he used to worry about things like Shiloh being late, but now he doesn’t have to because his son is walking his own journey.

For years, Prime juggled being coach and dad. Now, that gig’s over. Shilo’s out walking his own road—even if it’s bumpy right now. And Deion? He’s cool with it: “This too shall pass. Yeah. Just to rock steady. It’s going to be all right. God got this…We’re Sanders. We’re going to have adversity…We’re going to go through trials and tribulations, but we always persevere. We always do.”

As for Shilo’s next step, analysts say there’s still hope. If he clears waivers, a Buccaneers practice squad spot could be in play. If not, the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts hold his negotiation rights. Whatever happens, Deion’s confidence hasn’t wavered—because this isn’t about the last name; it’s about the mindset.

And honestly? That’s why Prime seems low-key happy his son isn’t in Boulder. Not because he doesn’t care—but because this isn’t his fight. It’s Shilo’s. And that freedom lets Deion lock in on building the Buffs into a Big 12 problem while trusting his son to write his own comeback story either on or off the field.

The NFL’s 24-hour waiver window came and went, and Shilo Sanders didn’t get that magic phone call. No claims, no roster spot, no locker waiting with his nameplate on it. Right now, his best shot to keep the dream alive sits on a practice squad. Teams started signing guys at noon ET on August 27, and every roster gets 17 slots—including one for an international player. Seventeen doors, but they’re barely cracked open.

Shilo walked into Tampa back in April as an undrafted free agent. Four tackles later, a preseason punch ended it all. That’s how cold the league can be. Still, don’t think this man is folding. Coach Prime already said the plan is bigger than a roster cut. “We’re praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team,” Deion told reporters. “But if he doesn’t, the plans have already been put forward to what he’s going to do next. Shilo’s a man of many talents… he’s gonna be straight. All the Sanders are gonna be straight, with or without football.” Absolute bars from Deion Sanders, Coach Prime’s already plotting next career plan for Sanderson.

The easiest play? Stick around the NFL on a practice squad. Tampa might even circle back later in the season and stash him. But if that door stays shut? Canada might be calling. The Toronto Argonauts own his exclusive CFL rights, which means Shilo could flip the script, keep balling, and stack tape for another NFL shot down the road.

Tampa cutting him wasn’t about zero talent. They actually need depth at safety. Last year, their defense hovered around average in advanced metrics. Translation? There was a lane for Shilo. He just didn’t make it to the merge point before traffic closed. Harsh? Absolutely. But that’s the league.