Deion Sanders’ Health Concerns Become Apparent With New Practice Move

Coach Prime has been a warrior through some really tough health battles lately. Earlier this week, Deion Sanders scared fans about his condition. Coach Prime attended the Buffaloes’ spring practice with an IV taped to his hand and a noticeable limp. That alone had people talking, but what really caught attention was how much slimmer he looked compared to just a few weeks ago. Naturally, many fans started speculating that something might be off with Coach Prime. However, during today’s practice, he’s pretty much confirmed what’s going on with no need to say much.

On March 31st, the Bussin’ with Boys hopped onto social media and confirmed it by sharing the viral photo of him sitting on a silver medical ball while holding a fishing pole in hand.

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While it might look like he’s just taking it easy and obviously unusual, it’s actually a clever way for him to stay hands-on with his players without actually overtaxing his body. He’s always used fishing as a way to bond with his players and stay relaxed. He’s even soft-launched his own “PRIME21” fishing rod line back in December of 2025. Basically, it’s a pragmatic way for him to stay engaged on the field without having to be on his feet for hours at a time. 4

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If you look closely at his hand, the IV port is a visible reminder of the heavy medical journey he’s been on over the past year. In 2025, the former Pro-bowler faced his toughest opponent yet when doctors discovered an aggressive cancerous tumor in his bladder. To beat it, he underwent a big surgery called a radical cystectomy to have his bladder removed and reconstructed into a “neobladder” using a piece of his own intestine.

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While his doctors officially declared him cancer-free in July 2025, the recovery is ongoing, and those IVs are crucial for keeping him hydrated especially against spring ball’s heat. You probably noticed he’s moving a bit slower and has a noticeable limp. This actually stems from his long-running battle with chronic blood clots and vascular disease. The man’s had over 16 surgeries on his legs and feet in recent years, including the amputation of two of his toes back in 2021.

Just this past October, he had to have another emergency procedure to clear clots in his left leg that were causing him “crazy” pain during games. Because his circulation issues are hereditary, he has to be extremely careful. Despite all this, Deion Sanders’s any means isn’t skipping the spring practice. By watching him in this state, it’ll motivate the Buffs to work harder and cut no corners.

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Deion Sanders looks lighter than usual??

The physical toll has been significant. The word is, he’s lost about 25 pounds since his cancer diagnosis and is still adjusting to the daily challenges of his ‘new normal’, which includes managing his reconstructed bladder. He’s been incredibly open with fans and players about the struggle, even joking about his “heavy bag” at the end of the night or having to use a sideline porta-potty.

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By being this level of transparent, he’s turned his health scares into a platform for men’s health advocacy. Prime time urges others, especially African American men, to get regular checkups that could save their lives just like his did.

Despite all this IVs and all other physical limitations, Coach Prime is more motivated than ever. Heading into this off-season, he even promised to turn the program around after their disappointing 3-win season last year. He’s prepping for a comeback with a new identity. This off-season, Deion Sanders went out and brought 2 coordinators. First, he hired the inventor of the ‘go-go offense,’ Brennan Marion, for the OC gig.

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He then doubled down and promoted linebacker coach Chris Marve to DC in February after Robert Livingston left to join the Denver Broncos. The Buffs’ 2026 coaching department already made its way into the history books, as it’s the first time the program has had a Black head coach and Black coordinators on both sides of the ball at the same time.

Deion Sanders publicly stood on his business by saying that this is the best staff he has assembled during his time at Colorado. However, his improved mobility lately has allowed him to be much more engaged with the newcomers and the secondary than he was last year. He’s making it clear to the sports world that while his body might move a little slower, his mind is fully set on leading the Buffaloes to a winning season in most anticipated season.