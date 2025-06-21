Deion Sanders Hits Triple Jackpot as Colorado Makes Strong Recruiting Push

Deion Sanders might be done coaching his sons, but he’s nowhere near done proving the doubters wrong. With Shedeur and Shilo off to chase NFL dreams and Travis Hunter joining them, Coach Prime is finally flying solo in Boulder. The family affair era is over—but a new chapter is just beginning. And what better way to prove you’re more than a daddy-coach than stacking elite talent without any family ties? This weekend, Deion just might hit the recruiting jackpot—times three.

Colorado’s final recruiting weekend of the summer is going to be more than just about handshakes and photo ops. It’s an all-out blitz to flip the Buffs’ narrative ahead of the looming NCAA dead period. The Boulder lights are low-key beaming, and not just from the mountain sun. Coach Prime and his staff are rolling out the red carpet for a trio of high-priority recruits: CJ Sadler & Co. If Colorado can even land two of them, that would be enough to silence critics and change the Buffs’ recruiting trajectory overnight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BuffStampede.com (@buffstampededotcom) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Let’s start with the headliner: CJ Sadler. On June 20th, DNVR Buffs Podcast started off strong, “The headliner is a player we’ve talked quite a bit about — that is CJ Sadler. There’s his page. Let’s say 5’9 and a half, 185 pounds. 97th overall player, seventh-ranked athlete in the 2026 class. Goes to Cass Technical High School in Detroit, Michigan.” The two-way phenom from Cass Tech in Detroit has offers from Michigan, Alabama, and LSU. But only Colorado, North Carolina, and Maryland made his official visit list. The kicker? He’s announcing on August 15. If you’re looking for the next Travis Hunter, Sadler’s highlight tape will give you goosebumps. “He’s catching touchdowns, he’s playing DB, you’re gonna see him throw a pass and return a punt here too,” one host gushed. That kind of versatility? That’s a Coach Prime butter & bread.

Right behind him is Preston Ashley, the four-star cornerback from Mississippi who’s got that Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig energy. Listed at 5’10 and 170 pounds, Ashley ranks as the No. 9 overall prospect in his state and is down to Colorado, Florida State, and Florida. The host gave his verdict on Preshton Ashley’s recruiting pattern: “He will be going on a visit to Florida State right before the season starts. He did go on an unofficial visit to Florida State as well in April. I think this is all he’s done though this summer. He has a top three out — which Colorado is in. It’s FSU, it’s another Florida school.” He’s a slot machine on defense—quick, unpredictable, and pays off big if developed right. He already dropped a top three with CU in it, and Coach Prime knows a thing or two about defensive backs.

Then there’s Rodney Colton Jr., a linebacker from Georgia built like a heat-seeking missile. At 6’1″, 220 pounds, he’s drawn offers from Georgia, Penn State, FSU, and Oregon. He was previously committed to South Carolina but reopened his recruitment, and Colorado has a shot. His whirlwind tour this summer includes stops at UCLA, SMU, Missouri, and Penn State—but his visit to Boulder could be the final impression that matters most. Colton’s decision is coming July 12, and CU is lurking.

Bonus buzz? Three-star New Orleans cornerback Maurice Williams. Already committed to Liberty, but Power Four programs are sniffing around. Williams helped Edna Karr win a 2025 state title and brings track speed to the secondary. He’s the type of late-cycle flip that ends up starting in year one. Don’t act shocked if he switches up after this weekend.

Colorado’s 2026 class finds itself at the bottom of the Big 12

Now, let’s talk big picture. Despite all this hype, Deion Sanders’ Colorado’s 2026 recruiting class sits dead last in the Big 12. Yeah, you read that right. With only two commits so far—three-star lineman Domata Peko Jr. and tight end Gavin Mueller—the Buffs rank No. 94 nationally per 247Sports. No other team in the conference has fewer than six. Not ideal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But context matters. The Buffs are still mid-rebuild, and Prime’s always played chess while others play checkers. The summer isn’t over, and CU just hosted a handful of top-100 recruits. That includes five-star receiver Cederian Morgan and defensive lineman Joseph Peko, alongside this weekend’s headliners. A few green lights could flip this class upside down.

Even if the high school haul stays modest, don’t forget: Coach Prime’s war chest is the transfer portal. The Buffs’ 2025 class had 14 high school signees—but they landed 33 transfers. That trend isn’t changing. “Let’s say we get 25 high school players. How many are gonna play that freshman year? Let’s say four or five,” Deion Sanders explained last season. “So now you got 20 guys redshirted… How many are gonna jump in the portal on you?”

That logic tracks. In today’s portal-happy landscape, loading up on transfers gives Colorado a competitive edge now while still building for later. Prime’s method isn’t conventional, but when has he ever been? The 2026 class might be small, but the big fish are circling. And as we’ve seen, Deion doesn’t need 25 high school stars—he just needs the right 10.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So yeah, the Buffs are last in the Big 12… for now. But if Sadler, Ashley, or Colton Jr. join the fold? That last-place tag gets shredded quick. And when Deion Sanders eats, he doesn’t just eat—he turns the table upside down.