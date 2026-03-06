Deion Sanders Invites HBCU HC & Staff to Colorado After Career Milestone

Colorado Buffaloes’ head coach Deion Sanders is a man of grand gestures. This time, the HBCU head coach, Tremaine Jackson’s story caught his eye, with the Colorado football boss wasting no time bringing him to Boulder. Additionally, Sanders rolled out a heartfelt welcome that touched Jackson.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Grateful for the invite!! Always trying to get better!! #FTF,” he tweeted along with a picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The picture is from Folsom Field, where on the giant screen, it displayed Jackson’s picture, followed by a message.

“Colorado Football welcomes head coach Tremaine Jackson and the Prairie View A&M football staff,” the message read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders isn’t just offering a polite nod; he’s providing invaluable Power Four exposure. By bringing Jackson’s staff into the Buffaloes’ facility, Coach Prime is bridging the gap between the FCS and FBS levels. It’s a hands-on masterclass in program-building, proving Deion Sanders remains committed to elevating HBCU coaches even from his Power Four pedestal.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

This invitation wasn’t about personal gain for Sanders. Rather, it’s Colorado’s way of showing its respect to the HBCU coach for his big achievement. In his debut season, Jackson wasted no time making noise. He steered Prairie View A&M Panthers football to the SWAC West crown and put the program within striking distance of a division championship.

The title was sealed in style as Prairie View crushed the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions football 56-9. It led the Panthers into the Southwestern Athletic Conference playoffs, brimming with confidence. So, Deion invited Jackson to set an example for the squad by hosting a head coach who kept his word.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s time. It’s time for us to win the SWAC,” the Prairie View head declared during his introductory press conference. “It’s time for us to play in the Celebration Bowl. It’s time for us to win the national championship, whether it’s winning the Celebration Bowl or the FCS national championship. It’s just time.”

In December 2025, Prairie View A&M Panthers football edged past Jackson State Tigers football 23-21 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in the 2025 SWAC Football Championship Game. It ended a 16-year drought as they secured the program’s first conference crown since 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Prime knows exactly how gruelling the SWAC gauntlet can be. Winning a conference title in year one requires navigating tight budgets and fierce rivalries. By recognizing this specific milestone, Sanders is validating the sheer grit it took for Jackson to end a 16-year drought and immediately change the culture at Prairie View.

So, Deion feels proud seeing someone carry the legacy that he started in HBCU. Programs like Jackson State Tigers football and Prairie View A&M Panthers football don’t carry the heavyweight brand of powerhouses like Alabama Crimson Tide football or Georgia Bulldogs football. Competing in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, a league largely made up of HBCUs, these programs rarely enjoy the national spotlight. But that narrative shifted the moment Deion stepped in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking up the role in 2020, Coach Prime made a huge sacrifice by donating half of his salary to renovate the Jackson State stadium. Not to forget, he was only drawing $300,000 back then. This invitation might be Deion’s way of showing respect to Jackson after he himself led Jackson State to back-to-back SEC titles. Coach Prime also seems to like the competitive spirit that Jackson possesses.

Tremaine Jackson answered Deion Sanders’ call

This time last year, Deion came up with an open invitation for an opponent for their spring game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Spring Game will be televised on ESPN2 on the 19th,” the Colorado head coach said. “We’ve got to sell this thing out and pack this thing because the way the trend is going, you never know if this is going to be the last spring game. Actually, I (would) like to play against another team in the spring.”

That’s when Prairie View’s Jackson showed his interest in Deion’s idea. Even though back then he was a debut coach, he showed courage to face off against the ex-HBCU coach’s team.

“I ain’t hard to find!!” Jackson wrote, retweeting Deion’s post. “Would love to be apart!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s the same spirit Coach Prime showed during his HBCU days. During his Jackson State stint, he steered the program to the prestigious Celebration Bowl twice. It’s regarded as the showdown between the champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Jackson State battled the South Carolina State Bulldogs football in 2021 and the North Carolina Central Eagles football in 2022, but victory slipped away on both occasions.

Deion Sanders may have moved on from the HBCU sidelines, but his love for the culture still runs deep, and his big-time gesture for Tremaine Jackson proves it.