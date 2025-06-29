Deion Sanders Issues Blunt Buffs Recruit Warning After Major Health Update With Son

Deion Sanders isn’t tiptoeing anymore. For months, the Colorado head coach was out of the public eye, sparking rumors, hot takes, and a whole lot of internet noise about his health. But now he’s back and not holding back either. Coach Prime just dropped a reality check—if you’re a high school baller thinking you’re about to get rich before you ever hit the field, he has a message just for you.

On June 28, a Buffs insider account known as ‘JAKI’ released a video clip on X that lit the recruiting world on fire. It featured Sanders giving one of his most direct NIL takes yet. “We have two young men that are the highest NIL earners in the country. And one thing you need to know about both of our kids? They haven’t received a dime from the collectors. What they’re getting is because they’re the real deal.” Prime wasn’t flexing—he was drawing a line in the sand. And it wasn’t just about Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter anymore. This was about the entire recruiting culture.

His message continued with surgical precision: “They don’t come here for no bag. They come here for the ball.” In a world where NIL often leads every recruiting headline, Coach Prime is throwing out a different kind of blueprint—one built on football, focus, and fundamentals. His warning to recruits was crystal clear: “They not coming here because they get a check. We don’t get down like that. If that’s your thought process, this ain’t gonna work. Don’t come here.”

Colorado has quietly turned into an NIL powerhouse, yes. Freshman quarterback Julian Lewis and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton are reportedly raking in over $1 million in NIL value. But here’s the kicker—not one of those deals, Sanders says, came from chasing money. “Our kids, we want them to be compensated. We want them to be happy and comfortable, but they don’t come here for no bag,” he said. The point wasn’t to shame players who value money but to shine a spotlight on what matters most in Boulder: the ball.

Beyond just players, Sanders is visibly uneasy with how parents and agents are steering the NIL wheel. He’s taken jabs at families who lead recruiting conversations with money talk, saying bluntly, “That rubs me the wrong way with your shorty.” Translation? If your folks are pushing the bag before the grind, Coach Prime isn’t calling your number, and Boulder is not welcoming you. Period.

He’s especially skeptical of NIL collectives writing blank checks before a recruit even earns a starting spot. According to Sanders, the culture is shifting too far into pro-level chaos. And it’s not sustainable. “Don’t put the bag before the game” has become a Prime slogan of sorts. He’s not against players making money—far from it. But he’s loudly advocating for better oversight, financial literacy, and long-term thinking.

Which brings us to the crux of it all: Deion Sanders might be old school, but he’s not outdated. His stance reflects the very real concern that college football is morphing into a paycheck race. With Shedeur, Shilo, and Hunter all off chasing the NFL dream, Sanders is flying solo in Boulder for the first time. And this offseason, he’s using his platform to reset the narrative around NIL and what it means to truly build a program.

Deion Sanders shares upbeat health update while hanging with his son

While Coach Prime’s philosophy on NIL has made headlines, the past few months have had many asking a far more personal question: Is Deion Sanders okay?

The man who usually can’t stay off your timeline had gone radio silent. He skipped out on mandatory CU football camps, missed a keynote appearance for the Foundation for Sickle Cell Research, and hadn’t been low-key spotted since the NFL Draft. With his history of health complications—including blood clots that once cost him two toes—fans feared the worst. But this weekend, the silence broke.

Deion Sanders Jr. recently went live on YouTube and offered a reassuring update. “He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he going through, what he went through. But he’s feeling well,” Junior shared. He also revealed he was staying close by his dad’s side at their Canyon, Texas ranch, saying, “I’m waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go. Until then, I’m gonna sit here with him.”

Then came the moment Buffs fans were waiting for: On June 28, Deion himself popped up on social media, posing alongside his son and letting the world know that Coach Prime is still very much in the game. “#Every little step I take my son @deionsandersjr has been there so we’ve decided to keep on stepping! #CoachPrime coming to a sold out stadium soon. #welloffforever,” he posted.

Even Travis Hunter, now a Jacksonville Jaguar, was spotted fishing with Sanders in Texas just days before. Fellow NFL rookies Shedeur and Shilo have also stayed active, with Shedeur recently seen with Deion’s old Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin. The entire Prime Time family seems to be rallying around their leader.

What’s next for Deion Sanders and the Colorado program? While the health questions may linger, one thing is clear: bring your cleats, not your calculator.