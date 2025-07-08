Deion Sanders Jr Asks EA to Not ‘Disrespect’ 2 Colorado College Football Athletes After Coach Prime’s Snub

The long-awaited EA Sports College Football 26 video game is finally out, and thousands of fans are booting it up. The Colorado Buffaloes have once again found themselves front and center in the national conversation—but this time, it’s not for a flashy hype video or a Prime-inspired comeback. Instead, it’s because the Buffs feel flat-out disrespected.

Despite CU’s 9-4 campaign and high-profile presence thanks to Deion Sanders, Coach Prime himself is missing from the virtual sidelines. But that’s not even the part lighting up social media. Eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., had some things to say about what EA got very, very wrong. Taking to his Instagram story, Sanders Jr. put the EA rating team directly in the crosshairs over what he saw as a blatant underrating of Colorado’s wide receiver talent.

“Everybody you gotta stop disrespecting Om bro,” Sanders Jr. said. “Don’t disrespect Drelon either. Y’all saw what them big boys can do dawg.” Sophomore Omarion Miller and freshman Dre’lon Miller, both slotted at a lowly 79 overall despite flashing major potential on the field. With Colorado’s team offense rated at 83, their numbers just don’t add up, at least not in Boulder.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Let’s start with Omarion. A 6’2″ SO with deep-ball explosiveness, Miller made national waves in 2024 with 10 catches for 216 yards and a touchdown in limited action before he suffered a broken leg. He still holds the status of a breakout star in the making, and the 79 overall rating didn’t sit right with more than just the Sanders family. SB Nation weighed in, stating, “Omarion Miller had some massive moments in 2024, and the upside is through the roof with Omarion. I would have given Miller an 84 or 85, even with the broken leg he suffered at the end of last season. Miller has the potential to grow into one of the best receivers in the Big 12, and 79 is far too low.” The numbers back it up, and fans aren’t letting EA off easy.

EA had another miss in DB Preston Hodge. Listed as an 82 overall at strong safety, Hodge doesn’t even play that position. He’s a nickel corner—and one of the best in the country at it. SB Nation wasn’t subtle in their critique either: “This one is strange. Not only has Hodge earned mid-to-high 80s overall respect, but he also doesn’t play strong safety. Hodge, like last year, is expected to play nickel corner and was rated as one of the best in the entire country last year. Expect Hodge to be moved into the high 80’s and to cornerback by October.” Joseph Williams, another SO, got a more accurate 80 rating, but the inconsistencies were too obvious to ignore.

Perhaps the biggest omission? Deion Sanders and one of the NFL’s GOAT himself. Despite being one of the most recognizable faces in CFB and arguably its biggest marketing machine. Prime does not appear on the CU sidelines in the game. It’s a baffling snub for someone who’s helped turn Colorado into appointment viewing. Whether due to licensing hurdles or something else, it adds another layer to why the Buffaloes faithful feel overlooked.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why Deion Sanders isn’t in CFB26 despite saying “EA Sports, we do business”

In the wild world of college football, Coach Prime is as synonymous with flash as he is with football. That’s why his absence from CFB26 left fans scratching their heads. Even after EA Sports made a major push to include real-life coaches for the first time in Dynasty Mode. But as first reported by The Athletic’s Chris Vannini, Sanders simply didn’t opt into the licensing agreement that would’ve placed his iconic presence on Colorado’s digital sideline.

“No Deion Sanders or Bill Belichick among the real coaches in #CFB26, as expected. Belichick didn’t do Madden, either,” Vannini shared. Bill Belichick‘s longtime resistance to appearing in Madden is one thing. But Sanders? The brand-building king of Boulder? That’s a stunner. What makes it more eyebrow-raising is Sanders’ previous public excitement around EA Sports. In a 2024 Well Off Media video, Sanders was seen chatting with Colorado’s director of sports equipment, Michael Smith, about potential in-game collaborations.

Smith pitched the idea of in-season uniform drops tied to Prime: “If they put a deal together with you, then we can do an in-season release of the new uniforms… if you want we can send them all your stuff that you wear…” Without blinking, Sanders stared down the lens and said, “EA Sports—we do business,” complete with a confident snicker.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

EA reportedly needed to secure individual agreements from every coach to include them in the game, a process more intense than NIL. Turns out, doing business wasn’t quite in the cards. While more than 300 college coaches signed on, Sanders didn’t bite, leaving Colorado fans to imagine a Prime-less Dynasty and ponder what might’ve been.