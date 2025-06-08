Deion Sanders Jr. Drops 4-Word Quickfire Reaction as Caitlin Clark Borrows Brother Shedeur’s $350K Signature Swagger

Caitlin Clark didn’t suit up on Saturday, but that didn’t stop her from making the boldest move of the day. The Indiana Fever’s star player, still recovering from a quad injury, strolled into Wintrust Arena for the game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky looking completely relaxed. Yeah, she wasn’t wearing her jersey; just cool vibes. And a now-iconic wrist raise that had everybody talking. Full Shedeur Sanders style.

Clark hit the “watch flex”—a swagger move cooked up by Shedeur himself during his most disrespectful, ice-cold moments at Colorado. Back in 2023, after Nebraska players stepped on the Buffs’ logo, Shedeur answered by torching them on the field, then jogging over and raising his wrist to the crowd like, ‘It’s my time.’ That move turned into a full-blown phenomenon.

Shedeur’s go-to piece? A $70K Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500, covered in 30 carats of VVS diamonds. But it wasn’t just jewelry—it was a message: control, confidence, and dominance. He even dropped his debut single, “Perfect Timing,” to flex his watch once more. Everybody from Davante Adams to DJ Khaled started hitting the celly. Even Travis Hunter called it a “hate flex.”

And last season? During their first game against North Dakota State, the watch flex happened again. This time it wasn’t his $70K watch, but an even flashier Richard Mille that Shedeur showed off to Buffs fans before the game. While some Mille watches cost millions, this particular banger retailed for a bargain price of $350,000.

Fast forward to June 7th; it’s Caitlin Clark’s time. No, really. She had the time. While sidelined with injury, the Fever superstar strolled into the arena with the same attitude—and possibly the same watch. Cameras caught her throwing up Shedeur’s signature celly like she owned it. Whole place lit up. Deion Sanders Jr., aka Bucky, couldn’t let it slide. He jumped on IG, reposted the footage on WELL-OFF Media, and gave his four-word verdict: “It’s a beautiful thing.”

And honestly? He’s not wrong. Clark averaged 19 points, 9 assists, and 6 boards before her injury, and she’s bulked up too—fans are going wild over her jacked arms online. Between the trolling, the fits, and the viral cellys, she’s letting the league know: play or not, she’s got that dawg in her. And while Clark was flexing on the outside, Shedeur was still dealing with fallout from the NFL side of things—this time with backup from a Super Bowl vet.

Former Steelers Ryan Clark backs Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders finally broke the silence on what went down during the draft. And let’s be real—it wasn’t just disappointment; it was personal. On Say What Needs to Be Said, Coach Prime admitted it hit home when Shedeur dropped all the way to No. 144 and Shilo didn’t get picked at all. “It did hurt,” he said. “There was some foolish stuff that went on… but it gave them the edge they needed.” The so-called “unprepared” meeting rumors? Prime shut that down quick. “Six different coordinators, always leveled up—and now y’all saying he had on headphones?” he said. “Come on, man.”

Ryan Clark wasn’t about to let the media slide either. On The Pivot, he threw shots at the whole narrative, pointing out how the criticism wasn’t even about football. “Now it’s not about the actual evaluation… it was the chatter, it was the conversation around him. So many things about Shedeur during the draft process, were character, character, character, personality, personality, personality, and all these things that we can’t prove on the outside, right? But me, hey, maybe he doesn’t have the speed to extend place. Maybe he doesn’t have the rocket arm, like some of these dudes, but every report was about something we couldn’t refute, also something folks couldn’t prove,” the former Steelers safety said.

Deion reposted it on X with four simple words: “Amen, my brother, amen.”

Ryan Clark wasn’t wrong. Shedeur’s college numbers speak for themselves: 14,353 passing yards, 134 touchdowns, 70% completion. That’s not late-round material; that’s top-tier production. But the NFL didn’t treat it that way. Now he’s in Cleveland, in a crowded quarterback room.

Joe Flacco is the early favorite to start. Behind him, there’s Kenny Pickett, rookie Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur. Deshaun Watson is still recovering and technically still in the picture too. It’s going to be a hard June for Shedeur Sanders. End of the day, it won’t be about draft slots, headlines, or who doubted first. It’s about who shows up, shuts up the noise, and owns their moment when it matters most.