Deion Sanders Jr. Shares Blessing From Coach Prime While Enjoying Day With Girlfriend and Deiondra

You ever see someone try to live a quiet life but still end up trending? That’s Deion Sanders right now. Coach Prime’s been tucked away on his Texas ranch, dodging media, missing events, and letting the world wonder: is Coach Prime okay? With Shedeur and Shilo locked in NFL life, and no public appearances in weeks, folks started whispering. But leave it to Deion Sanders Jr. to flip the script—livestreaming a wholesome, wild Texas safari with the family and dropping a blessing from Coach Prime right when fans needed it most.

Turns out, Coach Prime has been low-key chilling—well, recovering—at the ranch with his daughter Deiondra, his ride-or-die son Deion Sanders Jr., and Jr.’s girlfriend Brittany Faye. On June 28th, Jr. went live on his YouTube channel and gave fans a sneak peek at their laid-back mini safari with Deiondra, her baby girl Snow, and Brittany. Unfortunately, Coach Prime didn’t make an appearance, but the crew rolled deep in an SUV through what can only be called a backyard safari—feeding buffalos like pros, dapping up some reindeer-looking deer, petting baby fawns, and throwing side-eyes at an ostrich bold enough to test the window.

And just when it couldn’t get more Texas, Deion Jr. hit a speed bump—literally. Almost ran out of gas in the middle of it all, before revealing a new blessing Coach Prime installed. “Coach Prom added something new out here, and man—it’s a blessing, ’cause I almost ran out of gas… now we got gas tanks at the house—regular for one, diesel for the other. Time to fill up the truck.”

It was a small moment, but it said a lot. Coach Prime is still making upgrades. Still planning. Still Dad. While he’s been absent from Colorado’s summer practices, it’s clear he hasn’t pressed pause on life. It’s not all sunshine though—Coach Prime has been battling an undisclosed illness, and he’s said straight up, “What I’m dealing with right now is at a whole ‘nother level.” That’s coming from a guy who already lost two toes to blood clots and had eight surgeries on one foot. His illness this time? Still a mystery, but the weight loss (14 pounds gone) and missed appearances hint at something serious.

So when Deion Jr. shared a fun family moment, it was more than content. It was proof. Proof that Coach Prime is still smiling, still connecting, still passing out wisdom and love even as he fights through something major. That little livestream? That was the update fans had been dying for.

All this chatter about NILs and recruits misses the bigger picture: sometimes, it ain’t about football. It’s about family. And that’s what Deion Jr. has been about from the jump. While others were asking, “Where’s Coach Prime?”, Jr. was right there—next to his father, showing up, staying close, and now reminding the world just how deep their bond runs.

Deion Sanders shows big-time love to Deion Sanders Jr.

This past weekend, the silence broke for good. Coach Prime hopped on IG and posted a photo with his son, both smiling wide under that blazing Texas sun. Caption? “#Every little step I take my son @deionsandersjr has been there so we’ve decided to keep on stepping! #CoachPrime coming to a stadium sold out soon.” Deion Jr. has always kept that energy. He’s been Coach Prime’s personal hype man and public protector, clapping back at trolls, posting videos about family values, and standing tall for his dad. Not long ago, he tweeted: “Anyone who hates me also hates my Father.”

Back in April/May, when his dad’s illness was starting to get serious, Deion Jr. never left his side. Even now, he’s said, “I’m waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go. Until then, I’m gonna sit here with him.” That level of loyalty? Rare.

While Travis Hunter pulled up for fishing trips and Michael Irvin dropped by for support, Deion Jr. stayed in the trenches. It’s been love, nonstop. Meanwhile, folks started side-eyeing the absence of Shedeur and Shilo. Yeah, they got NFL duties. But fans noticed Travis made time. They wonder if the other brothers will, too.