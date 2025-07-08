Deion Sanders’ Latest 2026 Commitment Has Colorado Board Advisor in Awe

Every now and then, Deion Sanders pulls a move that makes even the tightest-lipped boardroom types let out a loud “Sheesh.” This one? It had Colorado Board Advisor publicly gassing up a high schooler on Instagram like a proud uncle at graduation. Why? Because 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman just dropped a bombshell commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Enter Xavier Payne

Payne originally pledged to FSU, decommitted in June and didn’t waste time before jumping on board the Prime train. Payne, now prepping at Miami Edison, chose the Buffs over Syracuse and a dozen-plus Power 4 schools. We’re talking 33 total offers—Miami, Tennessee, Florida, Arkansas, Penn State, you name it. So when Payne went public with his decision, the Buffs Board Advisor Charles Gilford III couldn’t keep quiet, dropping his IG comment under Hayes Fawcett’s announcement post with a big, bold, “That’s a big guy! Sheesh! Great recruit!”. A proud CU Boulder alum and ex-student body prez, Gilford now leads Inner City Health and chairs the Denver Housing Authority board—all while staying tight with the Buffs through leadership boards and community work across Colorado.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3) Expand Post

AD

See, this wasn’t just a recruiting win—it was Coach Prime clapping back at doubters who had all but written off his 2026 class after a quiet spring. With Deion Sanders recovering from medical setbacks and the Buffs sitting dead last in Big 12 recruiting rankings, some folks were ready to pronounce the class D.O.A.

Now, he’s finishing up at Miami Edison and prepping to bulldoze his way straight into the Buffs’ rotation. And he’s not coming alone. Payne joins five other high school commitments in CU’s 2026 class, including edge rusher Domata Peko Jr., linebacker Colby Johnson, tight end Gavin Mueller, and cornerbacks Preston Ashley and Maurice Williams Jr.

Even better? Payne’s not just a name on a spreadsheet—he’s a presence. During his Boulder visit, he ran into Jordan Seaton, the former five-star OL phenom who also rolled with Coach Prime. “Me and Seaton actually got on the board for a little and compared my high school plays,” Payne said. “We both love the game deeply… it wasn’t because of the coaches, he had just popped up to hang a poster and we hit it off.” That’s how deep the buy-in is. Even current players are pitching in to lock down recruits.

Payne’s commitment also checks a major box for the Buffs. Until now, the 2026 class didn’t include a single offensive lineman—something Colorado desperately needed. If you watched last season, you know their O-line had given up 50-ish something sacks. Adding a 6’7” monster with raw potential is the type of foundational piece that can change the vibe of a whole recruiting cycle.

CU was sitting at No. 102 nationally and dead last in the Big 12 recruiting ranks before landing Payne. Now they expected to jump atleast 10 ups. Deion’s team has only 6 commits so far, and Payne signals a possible snowball effect.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s going on with buffs and D’Montae Tims’ recruiting? Can Deion Sanders close in on Tims?

Deion Sanders ain’t done making noise—and next up could be Florida safety D’Montae “Chico” Tims. The 6’1″, 195-pound hybrid defensive back outta Armwood High has had Prime’s eye for a minute, and the Buffs are now the front-runners to land him. According to 247Sports’ John Garcia Jr., the latest crystal ball prediction favors Colorado, and it’s not just wishful thinking. Tims decommitted from Missouri in May and has since been weighing his options between CU and Louisville.

The Buffs have been full-court pressing him ever since. Visits? Check. Constant love? Double check. In his own words, Tims told DNVR’s Scott Procter, “The consistent love they keep showing, plus the realness they bring to the table.” That’s music to Prime’s ears. See, Deion doesn’t just sell facilities and NIL bags—he sells culture.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the field, Tims is a Swiss Army knife in the secondary. As a junior, he notched 29 tackles, five breakups, three INTs and two sacks, helping Armwood go 12-1 and make a deep playoff run in Florida’s brutal 6A scene. He’s physical, rangy, and can line up at safety, corner, or even nickel. 247Sports Composite ranks him the No. 95 safety nationwide. But if you ask some southern scouts, that number don’t do him justice.

And here’s the kicker—Colorado’s got a Florida flavor thing going already. Tims would be joining fellow Sunshine State standouts Tawfiq Byard (USF transfer) and Antonio Branch Jr. (Northwestern HS, Miami). There’s a real pipeline being built, and it ain’t slowing down. Now, will Deion close this one? That depends on how hot the fire stays in Boulder these next few weeks. But one thing’s for sure—when Tims delayed his July 5 decision, he didn’t shut the door. He’s still listening. Still watching. And Deion Sanders? He’s still whispering those promises of early playing time and NFL dreams.