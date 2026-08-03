Deion Sanders’ Longtime Assistant No Longer on Colorado Staff as Brennan Marion Now Working with New WR Coach

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is making some big changes to his coaching staff at Colorado again. The latest twist is that Jason Phillips, who has long been Coach Prime’s right-hand man in coaching wide receivers, is no longer with the Buffaloes program. He was quietly wiped from the team’s official staff directory, which immediately got fans and analysts talking about what is next for the team.

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Taking his place in Boulder is Rashad Davis, a coach who is already a familiar face around the facility. Davis started out doing behind-the-scenes quality-control work for Colorado before being bumped up to coach the inside receivers. Now, after a couple of years of climbing the ladder, Davis has earned the promotion to take full control of the entire wide receiver room as the team gears up for the upcoming season.

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The new wide receivers coach was introduced at the Colorado Buffaloes’ first 2026 season team meeting yesterday.

Davis didn’t waste any time setting some standards. He fired up the Colorado wide receiver room by telling them straight up that this is the year to do the absolute impossible.

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“Hey, listen, this is the year to do the impossible. All right. So whatever they said was impossible for you to do, or for us to do as a unit, this is the year to do the impossible. All right. Coach just said it. One great year can change everybody’s life,” Davis said via Well Off Media. “But you’ve got to be intentional with doing it. Be intentional with the process.”

According to him, a life-changing season won’t just happen by accident. The players have to be completely intentional with everything they do, from the way they handle the daily process to the actual work they put in on the practice field. Davis joked that he does not believe in luck at all, telling the room that “luck is for leprechauns, and ain’t none of y’all green.”

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He pointed out a big truth to the room: having raw skill can get you to the top. But it is your internal will and hunger that actually keep you there.

This sudden “didn’t see that coming” shake-up actually makes a lot of sense when you look at the bigger picture of Colorado’s new offense. The Buffaloes recently brought in Brennan Marion as their new offensive coordinator.

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Although there’s no official reason for his departure, Marion’s offense thrives on ‘positionless’ players who can line up anywhere on the field. Perhaps having a young, energetic coach like Davis leading the receivers felt like the right move.

Regardless, losing Jason Phillips is still a pretty big deal because of his history with Coach Prime. Phillips was one of the day ones. He followed Sanders all the way from Jackson State to Colorado.

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In the 2025 NFL Draft, three of Phillips’ receivers — Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., and LaJohntay Wester — got drafted, a school record for the most receivers taken in a single draft.

In the coming days, we can expect to hear from Deion Sanders himself about why one of his longest-serving coaching staff members is no longer coaching in Boulder.