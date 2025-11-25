Deion Sanders Makes Adamant Promise to Use Colorado AD’s Trust For Offseason

Essentials Inside The Story Deion Sanders keeps the spirits high at Colorado

Potential incoming and outgoing recruits discussed

AD's support elevates Coach Prime's coahing pedigree

It appears Deion Sanders has already hit another low point in recruiting. It’s not rosy times for the Buffs, as they saw three of their pledges decline with the early signing period approaching. Amid all this, Deion Sanders pledged to gain some momentum in recruiting at Boulder before the deadline.

Deion Sanders’ idea of luring in players is simple. Win the reps, and you will be starting for the Buffs regardless of which class you are in.

“They know what time it is, man! Sanders said. They want to come and play. So if they see an opportunity, as I said before, they want to play.”

The Colorado (CU) football team has had a tough season so far, with a record of 3-8 overall and 1-7 in the Big 12. On the other hand, CU may not seem as attractive to top recruits as other programs, especially in the post-Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter era.

However, coach Sanders believes multiple talented players could get opportunities to play for the Buffs. Some of these players popped up during the Buffs’ 42-17 loss to Arizona State over the weekend.

Deion Sanders even gave a first-timer walk-on WR in a running back position a chance to score over the weekend. Everybody’s getting the dough in Boulder. That might motivate young recruits to join the Boulder program.

Right now, CU has nine high school players and one junior college player committed for the 2026 class. Their recruiting class ranks 98th in the country. This is lower than it was a few weeks ago because some top recruits, such as Emanuel Ruffin, Gavin Mueller, and D’Montae Tims, changed their minds and switched allegiances to programs like Ohio and Indiana.

Even though CU lost some recruits, there are still talented players committed, like four-star linebacker Carson Crawford and four-star safety Preston Ashley. One reason for the low ranking is that CU has fewer total commitments than most Big 12 teams. For perspective, West Virginia has 31 commits, while CU has only 10. However, the average rating of CU recruits is still among the better teams in the conference.

The Buffaloes recently hosted several official visitors, including top players who remain committed to other schools, such as Penn State, Florida State, and Boston College. These visits enable CU to showcase the program’s offerings to players. Current CU commits also visited to support the team and help attract recruits.

Looking ahead, Coach Sanders and his staff will focus on identifying which current players might enter the transfer portal, which opens from January 2 to 16. Some players may leave on their own. In contrast, others might be encouraged to move on. Sanders emphasized that the team had noted all possibilities and desired to make the best decisions.

To make this even better, even his AD believes in Deion Sanders and Boulder’s future, regardless of how ugly the last few weeks have been.

AD Rick George back Deion Sanders off the Hot seat

After a solid 2024 season in which Colorado went 9-4 but lost its fifth straight bowl game, some fans hoped Deion Sanders could turn the Buffaloes’ program around. His fame had already brought national attention to the school. But his struggles certainly came as a surprise to everyone.

Some fans began questioning Sanders’s job security, but Colorado Athletic Director Rick George believes in Coach Prime.

On social media, George wrote, “The seat is not hot,” and said the school believes in the program’s future under Sanders. The coach also has a five-year, $54 million contract that runs through 2029.

Sanders himself addressed the criticism, saying he is wired to handle adversity and change. He informed reporters, “If anybody is built to overcome situations and trials and tribulations, I am. You’ve got the right man. I’m going to prove that to you.”

With George stepping down as AD at the end of the year, Sanders will still have the school’s backing as he faces future challenges.