Deion Sanders Makes Detour for Shedeur Following Family Friend’s Continuous Support

The father-son duo had to run different routes. Deion Sanders is still steering the Colorado ship, while Shedeur went out to earn his own stripes. The ex-Buffs QB’s flight was easy cruising, but Shedeur had to grind in the NFL before finally snagging the starter’s role. When luck finally swung his way, Deion showed up front and center for his son’s big day, making a detour.

On November 23, Colorado Buffaloes reporter Scott Procter tweeted a clip straight from the Las Vegas Raiders vs the Cleveland Browns face-off. In the clip, Shedeur was spotted walking out of the locker room at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. At the end of the tunnel, Deion stood there patiently. His fashion for his son’s big day? On point- white cowboy hat, diamond-studded cross, a whistle, brown hoodie, and his iconic shades.

As soon as Shedeur was about to step out, seeing his dad, the QB chirped, “Prime Time!” Papa Prime greeted his son with a wide smile, followed by a tight hug. Yes, the same father-son pregame ritual came back.

Kenny Dillingham’s Arizona State marched into Folsom Field on November 22 and handed Deion’s Buffs a 42-17 reality check. But Coach Prime barely had time to blink at the scoreboard. His team also often practices on Sundays. However, Shedeur’s special Sunday was calling, and he had a flight to catch for LA. Was the detour worth it?

Definitely. Deion’s son was taken as the fifth-round draft pick by Cleveland. However, in the Browns’ squad, he got caught amid the quarterback chaos. They benched and traded Week 1 starting quarterback Joe Flacco in favor of rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel. And Shedeur was given the backup quarterback role. But finally, the day arrived, Shedeur’s first start, and he made Deion proud for all the sacrifices.

A clutch 3rd-and-8 turned into a highlight reel moment when Shedeur unleashed a 53-yard bomb to Isaiah Bond. Quinshon Judkins took care of the rest, rumbling for 8 yards, then punching in the 2-yard score to keep the Browns rolling.

Shedeur suited up last week, too, but only as Gabriel’s understudy, and it showed. A rough 4-for-16 night with 47 yards, a pick, and a sack-fumble left plenty to fix. But this time, with Dad Prime watching from the stands, Shedeur made sure the script flipped. Seems Deion is ready to tap into Shedeur’s former mentor, the Sanders family’s supporter, for the prediction game. If anyone kept the faith in the QB, it was him.

Deion Sanders and fam’s well-wisher predicted Shedeur’s moment before it arrived

Boogie Knight, also known as “Boog” mentored Deion’s son since he was in the fifth grade. So, nobody knows Shedeur better than him. This season, Cleveland had been hitting new lows every week. Cleveland took an L from the New York Jets team that had basically sold off its defense days earlier. Gabriel flashed early, then slid right back into his slump. That’s when Knight predicted that Shedeur’s time would soon arrive to suit up as the starter.

On November 9, he tweeted, “My guess is, he’ll eventually get his shot. But not until the team has given up & have nothing left to play for. They’ll hand him the worst situation possible. He’s going to have to step in and roll with a bunch of unmotivated guys who know they are out of playoff contention.” Just after two weeks, Deion’s son got a chance to shine.

While Coach Prime must be living in the moment, at the back of his mind, Colorado dropping to 3-8 this season must be pestering him. When Deion is already in a lot of pain, a CU alum rubbed more salt on his wounds.

“This is Colorado. We used to stand for something. Right now, we aren’t standing for anything besides paying a terrible on-field coach 10 million a year to lie to us and overuse the word tremendously,” Moneyline Matt wrote on X. “There needs to be changes, and it starts with the HC.” Is this the first crack in Rick George’s guarantee that Coach Prime is locked into Boulder for the long haul?