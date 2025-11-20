Deion Sanders Met With Big 12 GM’s Concerning Questions as Colorado AD Confirms Future

Coach Prime’s massive transfer portal overhaul didn’t pan out for Colorado in 2025. Despite bringing in a fresh group of recruits to replace stars like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the Buffaloes slipped to a disappointing 3–7. Many high-profile transfers failed to deliver, leaving fans wondering why the strategy fell flat.

On November 19, college football insider and The Athletic analyst Chris Vannini appeared on air and revealed why Deion Sanders’ 2025 campaign fell apart, citing feedback from a Big 12 general manager. “Interesting comment here from a Big 12 GM ahead of the transfer portal, in this story about Colorado: ‘If a player can’t develop at a place like Alabama or Georgia, where they have every resource, why are they going to come here and be any better or different?’” Makes sense, Colorado is no magical land.

After three years under Coach Prime, Colorado still hasn’t reached the level many expected. One Big 12 assistant coach pointed out that rosters can be rebuilt quickly in today’s era, and Coach Prime has had enough time to establish his foundation. Yet Sanders continued to push his chips into the transfer portal, hoping to strike gold again, even though hitting the lottery two straight years is nearly impossible.

Perhaps the most noticeable letdown was at the quarterbacking role, where Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter was brought in to replace Shedeur. He was barely throwing that pigskin. In 8 games, Salter completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,242 yards, but also threw 10 touchdowns to 6 picks. His RPO and production dipped significantly against ranked opponents. Eventually, true freshman Julian Lewis even saw some playing time, looking more solid in his limited opportunities.

The offensive and defensive lines were also major problem areas, with several incoming transfers failing to live up to expectations. The offensive line, while having some bright spots with players like Jordan Seaton, was unable to consistently run-block effectively. This was a key weakness, especially with quarterback Kaidon Salter relying on his legs to make plays.

Defensively, the drop-off was even more alarming. A year after leading the Big 12 in sacks, the defensive line, which included Alabama transfer Jehiem Oatis, regressed significantly. The team’s defensive efforts led to Colorado giving up an average of 210.9 rushing yards and 209.8 passing yards per game, doubling the transfers’ failure to fill the holes.

With two games left in the season, Deion Sanders has openly admitted that he “missed” on some of the transfers he brought in. It’s clear the program needs to rethink its approach. Moving forward, Colorado will have to focus on identifying the right talent, building a stable core, and relying less on the portal. For a team that leaned so heavily on transfer additions, this season served as a harsh reminder that star power alone doesn’t guarantee success.

Deion Sanders shuts down the hot-seat talk

Deion Sanders is aware of the growing criticism around the Colorado program. He used the moment to send a clear message to those who want him gone.

He told ESPN, “You’ve got the right man [leading your program]. I promise you, you do. And I’m going to prove that to you. Just give me an opportunity and a little more time, and I’m going to prove that to you.” Sanders is asking for patience as he works to turn the program around.

Concerns about Sanders’ future have also been fueled by his cancer diagnosis earlier this year. The departure of athletic director Rick George, who is stepping down to take an advisory role with the school. This added even more uncertainty. On top of that, some analysts thought this might be the perfect moment for Sanders to leave Colorado and pursue a high-profile job at a bigger program, like Arkansas, Auburn, Stanford, or UCLA.

Despite the speculation, Sanders appears fully committed to Colorado. He signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension this past summer. He also seems determined to build on the foundation he started three years ago in Boulder. Sanders has made it clear he’s focused on long-term success rather than looking for a quick exit.