Deion Sanders’ Offseason Gamble Could Pay Dividends as Arch Manning’s WR Partner Linked to Colorado

Deion Sanders stepped out of his comfort zone and swung big with a coaching hire. He brought in Brennan Marion as the Colorado Buffaloes’ new offensive coordinator. Just weeks later, that gamble already looks like a winner, with Marion shaping up as a recruiting magnet who could help lure in a prized target. It’s Arch Manning’s go-to wideout.

“Brennan Marion was his primary recruiter and got him to Texas 👀🦬🦬,” LockedOnBuffs wrote on X on December 22, resharing Deandre Moore Jr.’s tweet about him hitting the transfer portal.

On Monday morning, December 22, Texas wideout Moore announced he’ll enter the transfer portal this offseason, closing a three-year chapter in Austin. The 2025 season saw him total 38 receptions for 532 yards and four touchdowns. What makes Deion so excited about the decision?

Now that Moore has made his intentions official, he has already picked up the Colorado buzz. As per the BuffBoy’s report, Moore was committed to the Louisville Cardinals but ultimately flipped to Texas. The reason? It was Deion’s latest coaching hire, Marion, who had stirred the pot and brought Moore to Steve Sarkisian’s squad.

“Coach Marion is probably one of the best receiver coaches there is,” the tweet had this quote, which is believed to be Moore’s. “He’s a player’s coach. I know I can go there and he can develop into the best player I can be, so that’s really why Texas is so appealing to me.

Marion is shaping up as the ace recruiter who could land Moore. Skeptics immediately questioned his hiring. Deion didn’t have a prior relationship with him, and Marion lacked the usual NFL or Power Five pedigree. Still, Deion bet on him, and the bet might pay off fast.

Compared to his breakout sophomore campaign in 2024, Moore’s latest season at Texas flew under the radar, but the production still spoke. Across his two active years with the Longhorns, the California native totaled 988 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

What gives Deion the confidence that Marion can bring Moore to Boulder? An earlier move had paid off well.

“Colorado is making a push to sign Sacramento State 4-star WR commit Xavier McDonald, @ChadSimmons_reports🦬,” tweeted Rivals on December 4.

Was the chase easy for Deion and Co.? Not at all.

Back in July this year, McDonald announced his commitment to Sacramento State. In December, Deion took advantage of the opportunity to have Marion in Boulder.

McDonald played the long game, skipping the Early Signing Period to get a clearer read on Sacramento State’s coaching future. When Deion hired Marion, the picture sharpened, and the commitment followed.

If Moore, too, follows the same path, things will turn more bitter between Deion’s program and Texas.

Deion Sanders’ coach catches side eyes for his blunt jab about Texas

Texas high school running back SaRod Baker has been on an absolute heater. The three-star junior led DeSoto to a jaw-dropping 57-44 takedown of No. 1 Southlake Carroll in the state semis.

Apparently, Deion had no issue with Texas’ high school stars. But an offhand jab from Colorado’s defensive pass rush coordinator, Warren Sapp, may have lit the fuse.

“Colorado assistant Warren Sapp labeled Texas high school football ‘Fake,’” reported Texas Football Life, “despite recent losses to Houston and TCU, both powered by Texas high school recruits.”

But amidst all this hoopla, Deion might be confident about the mindset that Marion brings with him.

“Every day it’s an interview, you’re fighting your a– off to prove that you should be here,” said the newly hired coach. “That’s just the reality of college football. Being truly yourself and honest, I think that’s what’s made me a true player’s coach.”

Deion Sanders is already dealing with a fresh setback after former four-star wideout Dre’lon Miller announced his transfer on Friday, December 19. Now the question looms: Can Brennan Marion ease the sting by pulling DeAndre Moore to Boulder?