Deion Sanders’ Predecessor Sends Powerful Message to Colorado as Fans Want Immediate Firing

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have officially hit a new low in the Prime Time era. And guess what? It was their worst lopsided loss since the 2012 Oregon Ducks game. Kyle Whittingham’s Utah Utes completely steamrolled the Buffs 53–6 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Looks like the Boulder finally had enough of Deion Sanders. The entire state of Colorado has reached their breaking point and are now calling for Sanders’ job. And to make things worse, his own predecessor just dropped a powerful reality-check message throwing stray Deion Sanders.

On October 25th, Deion Sanders’ predecessor and former Colorado interim head coach Mike Sanford had enough and called out Sanders for the 46–0 disaster, comparing it to his own worst loss against Utah on X: “The worst half of football I ever coached was 2022 CU vs eventual Pac-12 Champs Utah with a healthy Cam Rising, Dalton Kincaid, Jonah Elliss, Devaughn Vele and Sione Vaki. We were down 42-0 at halftime. This one tonight is officially worse… (At least we finished strong…).”

The former Buffs head coach went band-for-band and compared their loss. The 2022 Colorado Buffaloes at least put up some fight against Kyle Whittingham’s Pac-12 champion Utah team. Although that game ended 63–21, the Buffaloes actually fought back, scoring 21 points in the second half. Meanwhile, Colorado recorded -18 total yards of offense in the first half.

Mike Sanford was the unofficial scapegoat at Boulder before Deion Sanders came to Boulder. He took over after Karl Dorrell was fired following a miserable 0-5 start. Sanford somehow managed to secure the team’s only win that year, a 20-13 overtime thriller against Cal. The toughest game of that stretch was the season finale against the Utah Utes.

However, Deion Sanders kind of topped what Mike Sanford did, as the Utah Utes just pulled off their biggest win ever in the Rumble of the Rockies, beating Colorado by 46 points. That beats the previous record of 42 points from 2022, which came under interim coach Mike Sanford. The irony.

Don’t even start with Kaidon Salter. The former Liberty QB threw 9 of his 22 passes for 37 yards, plus a pick. He was under pressure all night and sacked five times before hitting the second half. To make this even worse for Deion Sanders, Utah didn’t even play their starting QB Devon Dampier because he was injured. It was the back-ups who were circling on Deion Sanders’ Buffs. Byrd Ficklin went into the game and put 290 total yards and 3 total touchdowns. The Utes had 260-ish rushing yards and 398 total yards before hitting the half-time.

Deion Sanders’ hot seat!!

College football is the most random and unpredictable sport, and nobody can say or guess what might happen on Saturday. Look at just Sanders’ case; nobody before tonight had Deion Sanders on hot-seat. Everybody knew this season would be tough after losing stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Still, head coach Deion Sanders believed his team could reach the Bowl game and might even win while they are at it. How unfortunate it turned out.

Deion Sanders has too many problems on their hands, excluding his health problem. The biggest one directly under Deion Sanders’ control? Clock management. ESPN’s Dusty Dvoracek criticized the team for wasting valuable time during late-game situations, saying Sanders and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur needed to handle it better — and that Kaidon Salter had to improve as well.

Things only got worse against Utah. After a strong win over Iowa State and a bye week, Colorado looked completely lost. Buffalo Wire’s Jack Freeman went off: “It’s hard to imagine that following an upset win over Iowa State and a bye week that Colorado would play the worst half of Deion Sanders’ era, but that’s what happened. The Buffaloes’ offense has no answers to the Utes’ pressure package, which has sacked Kaidon Salter five times and blocked a punt.”

Colorado’s 104.3 The Fan’s Will Peterson said Deion Sanders and his whole staff should be fired, calling the loss “embarrassing.” Just a year ago, fans were full of hope after a strong season and thought Sanders was building something great. It might be too soon to fire him, but the Buffaloes are nowhere near where fans expected them to be.