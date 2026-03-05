Deion Sanders Receives Jersey Patch Pitch From 44-Year-Old Colorado Food Joint After Arkansas’ Major Deal

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Deion Sanders has never hidden his love for meat. In fact, there was once a time when KFC wasn’t just a cheat meal for him; it was practically a lifestyle. He even turned that love into a business moment when he and his sons appeared in a KFC commercial. Now, that connection to meat and food brands is taking another interesting turn. The Buffaloes have reportedly received a pitch from the largest meat company in the U.S. and the world’s second-largest processor of chicken, beef, and pork.

“You up @CUBuffs?” quote-tweeted Buffalo Wild Wings, resharing On3’s tweet where it covered Arkansas signing a five-year jersey patch deal with Tyson Foods.

Formerly known as Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck, the American casual dining restaurant and sports bar franchise was founded in 1982. The 44-year-old brand, which specializes in chicken wings, got its first store in Columbus; over the next decade, it opened six additional locations in Ohio, Indiana, and Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Does having the “Buffalo” in the name make it easier to woo Deion?

We are yet to figure that out. The decision came hot on the heels of NCAA Division I leaders approving uniform patches. It is now viewed as a source of cash flow for departments looking for creative ways to fund athlete compensation.

From August 1 onward, teams can stitch on as many as two patches per jersey. Each patch must be no bigger than four square inches for regular-season action.

The Razorbacks and Tyson Foods have inked a five-year pact. It puts the Tyson logo on every Arkansas uniform from 2026-27 onward. The best part of the deal is that about 90% of the cash generated is expected to land directly in athletes’ pockets via NIL partnerships with the company. Similarly, LSU, under new head coach Lane Kiffin, has signed a deal with Woodside Energy.

But Deion’s Colorado is late to the party, as they are yet to announce a jersey patch partnership. However, the Buffaloes must be having the fear of missing out after seeing how, in the pros, jersey patches are already printing money.

Certain NBA teams are raking in eight-figure checks for that tiny slice of fabric. Now, the college programs are eyeing the same gold mine. As reported by Sports Business Journal, estimates show college football and basketball programs could score between $500K and $12M a year from patch partnerships.

What makes the jersey pitch more important for Deion and his program? According to the reports, it is a budget crunch season for the Buffaloes. For fiscal year 2026, Deion’s program’s athletic department is forecasting a hefty $27 million shortfall, despite counting on $11.9 million in university support and $2.2 million in student fee revenue to soften the blow.

While we are yet to find out whether Deion says yes to the Buffalo Wild Wings offer, the pitch holds strong potential for a financial boost. Suppose the deal is structured as Arkansas’ Tyson model; part of the deal could flow into NIL opportunities. With this, Deion can continue with recruiting without stressing about dipping into operating funds.

As the suspense continues, Deion came up with a heartfelt move when it comes to the jersey patch for the 2026 season.

Deion Sanders’ emotional tribute using a jersey patch

March came with bad news for Deion Sanders’ camp. On March 1, Sunday, they lost their quarterback, Dominiq Ponder, to a tragic car crash. Ponder, a junior out of Miami and Naples, Florida, was gearing up for his third year in Boulder’s quarterback room. He saw action in two games during the 2025 campaign, making his collegiate debut against Arizona.

“God, please comfort the Ponder family, friends, & Loved ones,” Deion paid his tribute on X. “Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all who knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence.”

But maybe he felt the words were not enough to show how much Ponder mattered to the Colorado family. The Reach the People Media’s Darius Sanders captured Deion detailing how the Buffaloes intend to pay tribute to Ponder next fall.

Coach Prime tossed around a few draft concepts, including ‘DOM,’ ‘DP 7,’ and ‘Dom.’ But the team locked in on “DP 22” as the jersey patch of choice. It will take a prominent spot on the jersey’s left side, placed right above the Nike swoosh.

The tribute patch idea is close to Deion Sanders’ heart. But the financial game is also heating up. Will Colorado also consider a food-chain sponsorship to stay competitive?