Deion Sanders Reveals Major Portal Secret After Close Confidant’s Involvement in Transfer Controversy

When the whistle blows, Deion Sanders is all business. But off the field, his “bigger than football” philosophy shines. To him, it’s the player development and mentorship that matter at the end. Following this value, Deion even supports players who plan to dip their feet elsewhere through the portal.

“Some of them, we’ve helped them find a team before we allowed them get in the portal,” said Deion on Thee Pregame Network podcast with Uncle Neely and RK. “One guy came back and said thank you. You can’t say we don’t develop because you want our kids.”

Deion showed he’s serious about helping the bench players shine, hosting a bye-week scrimmage in October. But those who suited up got more than reps. They got a clear message from Coach Prime.

Imago August 29, 2025: Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain 91 bats a loose ball after a fumbled snap in the first half of the football game between Colorado and Georgia Tech in Boulder, CO. /CSM. – ZUMAc04_ 20250829_zma_c04_243 Copyright: xDerekxRegensburgerx

“A lot of you guys that don’t get to play, you’re going to get your chance today,” Deion said. “This is your chance because I’m not crazy enough to think that all of you are going to be in this room next year. Some of you are going to jump in the portal. This is an opportunity for you to get some portal film.”

According to the Well Off Media video, Colorado’s scrimmage showcased some unexpected stars. Ronald Coleman (WR), Dominiq Ponder(QB), Bo LaPenna(LB), Quentin Gibson(WR), Kyle Carpenter(Cornerback), and others all delivered standout moments.

Deion believes in fairness in recruiting. During the 10-day spring portal window in April 2025, Carter Stoutmire revealed he was “offered a bag” to enter the portal, naming the Virginia Cavaliers as the guilty party. It prompted Deion to publicly call them out on camera during one of their practices.

“Virginia, you got to stop,” the head coach said. “I let you have one. I ain’t say nothing about it. C’mon now. Come on. We let you have one. I ain’t say nothing about it.”

The player Deion hinted at seems to be Colorado running back Isaiah Augustave, who dipped into the portal days earlier. In the 2024 season, Augustave scored four rushing touchdowns. Out of his 85 carries, he managed to record 384 rushing yards.

So, while Coach Prime respects players seeking better opportunities, he draws a hard line against poaching.

The Cavaliers’ 2025 plan to poach Stoutmire away did not materialize. But in this portal season, Deion’s former safety transferred to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

“I’m the kind of coach that’s gonna make sure we cut it (film), hype it up, give it to you however you want it, and make sure you’re looking good in your portal tape,” said Deion as it captures the head coach’s dedication to actually see the Buffs players shine elsewhere.

Deion’s trusted ally, Uncle Neely, however, became embroiled in controversy when a Colorado player leaped into the transfer portal.

Uncle Neely’s harsh comments on Deion Sanders’ former safety

Tawfiq Byard’s departure from Colorado was bound to make waves. The Buffaloes’ defense may have underperformed, but Byard still posted 30 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a pass defended over three games. He announced his decision in mid-December, and the reaction was swift.

“Show me someone who’s departed a team and is worth 500,000 to keep them, just throwing that number at you,” said Deion’s confidant, Uncle Neely. “Four pass deflections worth 500,000? Or can we pick up four pass deflections and pass breakups somewhere else? One interception worth 500,000?”

Rather than issuing a statement or engaging in back-and-forth, Byard let Deion do the talking. The former Buffs safety reposted an old clip of Deion, addressing the team to frame the moment.

“You know who played with that attitude?” the Colorado head coach was found saying about Byard while addressing the lockerroom. “That dude plays like a killer. There’s something about that 7, man.”

That’s how Deion Sanders puts his players front and center, even when their departure is on the horizon.