Deion Sanders Rewards His Son With Double Surprise After Making Business Announcement

Life really tried to knock Deion Sanders down this year. Bladder cancer, surgery, and all the pain that comes with it—Prime kept that fight private, even from his own sons, so they could keep chasing their football dreams. Most folks would’ve gone quiet, but not Sanders. He turned that battle into fuel, bounced back clean, and now he’s right back to mixing family, football, and business like only Prime can. And this time, he decided to surprise his son with not one, but two big twists.

It all went down in Boulder, inside Colorado’s football facility. Prime was kicked back watching film when his oldest, Deion Sanders Jr. (aka Bucky), slid in talking sneakers. Prime told Jr. he could open just two of the surprise boxes stacked up in the room out of six: “Alright, I tell you what. I’m gonna let you pick randomly, ‘cause you don’t know which one is which. First two boxes that you open, you got the opportunity to keep those shoes. That’s the blessing.” Sanders Jr. played along, cracked the first one open, and there it was: the new Well Off Forever x Nike DT 92.

Sanders Jr. pulled the collab sneaker, which he really loved: “Wait — can I get a pair of Well Offs?” The two have reimagined the iconic Nike Diamond Turf line, dropping the Nike DT 92 with a modern twist. Think OG style but stamped with “Those Rejected Will Be Respected” across the strap, and Well Off Forever branding on the heel. A statement sneaker with a statement message.

Then, for the second pull. A black DT 92 pair dropping in 2025 that left him unimpressed. Jr. wasn’t having it. He ditched the rules, tore into all six boxes, and finally found his groove with the white DT 92s. “These are hard,” he admitted, half salty but grinning. That little back-and-forth wasn’t about shoes—it was a reminder that Prime always keeps family at the heart of his empire.

What makes the moment hit harder is the backdrop. Deion Sanders just beat cancer. While most would keep that pain locked away, he flipped it into something bigger. He even linked with Depend (adult diaper brand) to talk openly about incontinence issues—something tons of survivors deal with but few admit. Instead of letting it be an embarrassment, Sanders used his platform to help people and build an authentic brand partnership. That’s not just resilience—that’s game sense, the same instincts that made him a Hall of Famer.

Deion Sanders’ big business move

Look, Deion’s been OG since day one. Coach Prime literally played in the NFL and MLB at the same time. But if you’re watching closely, his business moves might actually outshine his playing career. From various big commercials to Nike deals spanning decades, Sanders always knew the truth: ‘Your playing career ends, but your brand can last forever if you’re smart’. And Prime has been really smart with his bags.

Now he’s proving it again. Over the years, Sanders had more than 5 signature shoes with Nike. His latest announcement? Another banger—Nike Air Diamond Turf “Must Be The Money”, dropping this September. And yeah, the name is a nod to his 1994 rap single when he teamed with MC Hammer’s label. Only Prime could pull a track from his rap days and flip it into a 2025 sneaker release.

House of Heat broke it down best: “The pair reworks Deion’s iconic cross-training silhouette with details inspired by the flashy energy of his rap persona. The shoe features a clean white leather upper with light blue accents and gold branding that nods to Sanders’ showmanship.” Translation? They cooked up a sneaker that’s pure Prime Time. Number 24 on the tongue, dollar signs stitched in, premium leather, layered mesh, and even interchangeable laces. Every inch screams that over-the-top flair that made Deion Sanders must-watch TV.