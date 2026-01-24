Deion Sanders Sends Clear Locker Room Message After Spilling Major Transfer Portal Secret

After arguably the worst Colorado season in the last three years, the head coach isn’t backing down. In fact, he’s shouting at the top of his lungs in joy. The HC held his first offseason team meeting with the University of Colorado Buffaloes earlier today. His core message was, “It’s about time we man up and take accountability.” And the coach loved every bit of what he saw from his players.

“I just got finished with our first team meeting,” Deion Sanders said on his IG. “I’m so excited. I just can’t hide it. I’m about to lose control, and I know I like it. It was phenomenal. Why? Because I feel like we have a collection of men, not boys, men that wanted bad.”

What impressed him most is the maturity he saw. He believes these players are not just young boys anymore, but young men who want to be better. He sees this in how they walk, talk, and interact with each other about their upcoming season.

The 2026 season is do-or-die for Deion Sanders, needless to say. The city of Boulder gave Sanders some benefit of the doubt because of health issues and the departure of his best players. According to many, three years is more than enough time to build a powerhouse in the Power 4 with the right resources. So it’s safe to say the last thing Deion Sanders wants is to lead the Buffs to another three- or four-win season. Now, he’s counting on a room full of men to push toward higher-end bowl games.

Deion then uses a Bible verse to explain what it really means to become a man. He says becoming a man is not about age, physical growth, or what other people say about you. It’s not about milestones or moments people usually point to. Instead, the Bible teaches that becoming a man happens when you stop acting childish and start taking responsibility for your actions.

He laid down some serious ground rules to match that maturity challenge. For example, he banned players from wearing gear from any other teams within the facility, saying it’s disrespectful, like wearing an ex’s clothes.

He also prohibited hats, hoodies, and earrings during meetings and emphasized there would be immediate dismissal for anyone smelling like marijuana.

The meeting also touched on the business side of college football and security. Coach Sanders really wants his team focused on reaching the NFL, the professional league, rather than just only chasing NIL deals. They also discussed security concerns, mentioning that Coach Prime sometimes gets death threats and the team needs to be careful who they allow around the facility.

He ended his speech by preaching that the only way to become a man is to stop being childish. He even led by example, doing what’s best for the players by going out of his way for them.

Deion Sanders’ portal secret

Deion Sanders believes in doing right by his players, even if that means helping them leave Colorado. He has said that some players were helped finding a new team before they even entered the transfer portal. That’s his secret. His goal is to make sure players feel supported and prepared for their next step, not abandoned.

“Some of them, we’ve helped them find a team before we allowed them to get in the portal,” Deion said on Thee Pregame Network podcast. “One guy came back and said Thank you. You can’t say we don’t develop because you want our kids.” He also added, “I’m the kind of coach that’s gonna make sure we cut it (film), hype it up, give it to you however you want it, and make sure you’re looking good in your portal tape.”

Deion backed up his words with action by hosting a scrimmage during Colorado’s bye week in October. This gave bench players a chance to get real game reps and show their skills on film. Several players stood out here are Ronald Coleman, Dominiq Ponder, Bo LaPenna, Quentin Gibson, and Kyle Carpenter. The scrimmage helped highlight talent that might not usually get attention.

Deion also showed he cares about fairness in recruiting. During the spring transfer window in April 2025, player Carter Stoutmire said he was offered money to enter the portal, pointing to Virginia as the source.

Deion publicly called out the situation during practice, making it clear he doesn’t support tampering. The message was clear that if you work hard without cutting corners, you will get an opportunity regardless of the depth.