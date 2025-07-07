Deion Sanders Sends 4-Word Message to Undrafted CU Prodigy Who Starts Football Career Outside USA

For Deion Sanders and Colorado, the 2025 NFL Draft felt like a rollercoaster—some Buffs heard their names called, others got free-agent shots, and a few are still chasing the dream via UDFA camp. But for one undrafted punter, the dream took a sharp turn. Just when it looked like the NFL door had slammed shut, the CFL cracked open a new life. Now, he’s launching his pro career overseas—and Coach Prime made sure to send him off with four simple, powerful words.

The truth is, less than 1.6% of players make it to the NFL. Not every dream’s goin’ straight to the league—and Deion Sanders knows that better than most. So when one of his Colorado Buffaloes didn’t hear his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft, Coach Prime didn’t go silent. Nope. He hit X with four words that carried the weight of a thousand pep talks: “Proud of u Mate!” The recipient? Aussie punter Mark Vassett, who just kicked off his professional career and snatched his first W—literally—north of the border in Canada.

The 6-foot-4 Melbourne native became one of the most consistent punters in college football during his time at Colorado. He transferred from Louisville shortly after Sanders took over in 2022, becoming one of the earliest believers in Prime’s rebuild blueprint. That loyalty went both ways. Sanders praised his professionalism and often highlighted him as one of the few steady flames in a rollercoaster of a season.

And Vassett delivered. In 2023, he averaged 44.5 yards per punt, pinning 22 kicks inside the 20. Those numbers earned him first-team All-Pac-12 honors from PFF and plenty of props from Coach Prime in front of cameras and mics. “He’s a pro,” Sanders once said, grinning ear to ear.

But even with that resume, the 2025 NFL Draft came and went without Vassett’s name getting called. No shame in that game—special teams players often face long odds. While four other Buffs—Shilo Sanders, BJ Green II, Will Sheppard, and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig—signed undrafted free agent deals with NFL squads, Vassett took his talents international.

The Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League snagged Vassett with the 10th overall pick in the second round of the CFL Global Draft. Not a bad consolation prize. And when Vassett made his pro debut and celebrated Calgary’s Week 4 dub over Winnipeg with a punt single (a rare CFL scoring move worth one point), Coach Prime didn’t miss a beat.

And Vassett? He wasn’t just grateful—he was locked in. Back in 2023, he told reporters at Big 12 Media Days in Vegas, “Just do my job… pinning teams deep and flipping the field. Being consistent. Eliminating the miss hits.” That’s exactly what he’s still doing now. From Pac-12 to Big 12 to CFL—it’s always been the same mantra: stay sharp, stay ready.

How is Mark Vassett’s professional career going with the Calgary Stampeders? Can he make an NFL jump?

From punting in the shadows of the Flatirons to drilling kicks in the Great White North, Mark Vassett’s journey hasn’t been conventional—but it’s already making waves. Since signing with Calgary in May after going 10th overall in the CFL Global Draft, the former Buff has been adapting to Canadian football’s quirks with impressive poise. Different field, different rules, same Mark Vassett.

Though he hasn’t had a full-game stat line just yet, Vassett logged his first point in live action during a Week 4 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. That came in the form of a rouge, or punt single—a uniquely Canadian scoring rule that gives one point when a kick isn’t returned out of the end zone. The Calgary Stampeders, currently sitting 3–1, are looking like early contenders in the West Division. And Vassett’s arrival couldn’t be more timely. With Calgary boasting one of the league’s top offensive lines and a defense that can hold its own, field position has never been more important.

This isn’t just a pit stop for Vassett. With NFL teams always scouring for punters who’ve proven themselves under pressure, a strong showing in the CFL could turn heads stateside.

A few punters have made the jump from other leagues to the NFL, especially through the CFL or spots like ProKick Australia. Jon Ryan did it big, going from the CFL to winning a Super Bowl with the Seahawks. Tress Way came up through the old UFL and became a Pro Bowler in Washington. Even Aussie guys like Jordan Berry took the long road and landed starting gigs. So yeah, if Mark Vassett keeps booting bombs up north, the NFL might just come calling next.