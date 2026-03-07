Deion Sanders Sends Stern Warning After Scuffle Breaks Out at Colorado Practice: “You Stop”

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is a no-nonsense man. When it comes to disciplining the players, Coach Prime is always the first one to step up. When things heated up between players in an already demanding environment at practice, Sanders had a stern message for the whole team.

Colorado has already begun spring practice. During one session, one player pinned another down while punching him. Before things went out of hand, the coaches ran towards the players to mediate things. After things had cooled down, Sanders rounded them all up for a teaching moment.

“First of all, if you weren’t involved, why are you talking?” Deion was captured in the Well Off Media video. “You ain’t doing no beefing because you involved…Somebody got their b—s kicked. I don’t mind that. But we’re going to keep it wholesome. You go to the ground, you stop. We’re teammates.”

Imago August 29, 2025: Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain 91 bats a loose ball after a fumbled snap in the first half of the football game between Colorado and Georgia Tech in Boulder, CO. /CSM. – ZUMAc04_ 20250829_zma_c04_243 Copyright: xDerekxRegensburgerx

Coach Prime actually doesn’t have a problem with fights breaking out. In fact, he is all for it. He said in 2023 that if fights happen, he does not break them up. In one instance, he actually scolded a player for not participating in such a brawl. Sanders sees these fights as team building, calling them opportunities to “refocus.” As Sanders said in the video from this week, he just wants them to be “wholesome.”

The competitive edge that has defined Sanders’s program’s spring camp continued to shine. What added to the energy was Colorado’s new additions, making their presence felt. The message inside the Colorado Buffaloes football locker room is simple. Sanders wants his players to stick together, honor their teammates, and keep pushing the work forward. To improve team-bonding, earlier we have seen him advise his players to spend time away from their phones and more with each other.

Teamwork is clearly a priority for the Buffaloes this offseason. The players themselves have taken this up as a goal.

Deion Sanders’ blueprint to build chemistry within the players

Following Monday’s opening spring practice, several members of the Colorado Buffaloes football team addressed the media. Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, offensive lineman Yahya Attia, and running back DeKalon Taylor all focused on a renewed sense of leadership and stronger locker-room bonds this offseason.

After all, these two ingredients went missing in Deion’s camp last season, which was clearly visible in the 3-9 record. So, how are they working on strengthening the bonding? Attia shared that the culture shift within the Colorado Buffaloes football program has been clear. The team has been running player-led walkthroughs every weekend. The sessions are followed by having breakfast together.

At the same time, DeKalon Taylor and safety Ben Finneseth noted that several Buffs now gather for a Sunday church group. This activity helps in building chemistry that stretches well beyond practice.

“It is something particularly new for this year,” Taylor said. “We are trying to build from the inside out, encourage guys to come to church. It is an open door if you’re willing to come. We are trying to build from a strong base.”

For Colorado Buffaloes football, chemistry could be the ultimate X-factor. With 40-plus transfers and a revamped staff under Deion Sanders, the Buffs are hoping their bonding pays off on the 2026 scoreboard. Sanders will employ everything in his power to help the Buffaloes improve from the disappointing 2025 record. If some heated-but-wholesome altercations are the key to Colorado gelling together with alll these new faces, the coach will take it.