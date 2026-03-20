Deion Sanders Opens Up About Son’s Fire Scare on Family Property

There have been times when Deion Sanders Jr. was crowned as the best among Coach Prime’s kids, when he occasionally decides to rank them. The eldest among the five siblings, he’s grown to become Deion Sanders’ right hand. However, there was a time when Sanders Jr. caused some major trouble, which might have led to him ruining the family home.

On Instagram, Coach shared a wild holiday story from last year, narrating how Sanders Jr. (aka Bucky) nearly burnt down the sprawling Sanders estate at Canton. The father-son duo was at the open area beside the lake, where Bucky decided to test out his shotgun with an incendiary bullet, called Dragon’s Breath. It contains magnesium shards, which cause sparks when the bullet is fired.

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He fired at a submerged log, but did not think of what could follow. The bullet ricocheted off the log and landed on the dry grass, where the two Sanders were.

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Chaos ensued soon after. Deion Sanders Jr. was able to stamp out the fire in one area, but the fire was quickly spreading in another patch of grass. Coach Prime then drove the two of them to find a bucket from a shed. And then began the hard work. Bucket after bucket, trip after trip, he kept pouring the water from the lake till the fire finally gave up. Meanwhile, from the comfort of the golf cart, Sanders kept supporting his son while also pulling his leg.

“Don’t worry about it, son, keep fighting,” Sanders said. “You messed up the day, but you saved the day.”

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Having averted a massive tragedy, Deion Sanders couldn’t help but take a dig at the two of them for being silly.

“Thinking about it, we might be the dumbest father and son combination on Christmas, ever.”

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Afterwards, when the panic had subsided, Sanders resumed his humorous antics.

Deion Sanders blamed Bucky for the potentially devastating fire

Probably limited by his health, Deion Sanders never left the vehicle while Bucky was doing all the hard work. He was documenting the whole thing while also directing his son in this mammoth task. When he joined Coach back in the car, they hilariously began a “post fire interview,” where Bucky shared his “game plan” involving the bucket. Sanders later told him that he’d done a good job, but jokingly grilled him for putting them in such a position.

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“I feel great,” Coach Prime said. “I felt like it was one of the dumbest things we ever did. I don’t even know how I let you talk me into this. But I was smart enough to say, let’s go to the other side of the property to do that, and away from home. I was smart enough to say let’s just try and shoot it at a log in the water, so if it caught on fire, it would dissolve itself. But we didn’t know that it would backfire.”

But when Sanders Jr. asked his father if he wanted to take some of the blame, Coach Prime said, “None whatsoever.”

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That was a classic dad move from Deion Sanders, leaving his son to be the guilty party because of how bad this looked on the two of them. This story will probably make for the wildest Christmas story the Sanders clan gets to hear from now on!