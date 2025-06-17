Deion Sanders’ Son Makes Major Financial Move With Family Property After $500K Shedeur Controversy

Oftentimes, living in someone else’s shadow can be a tough family dynamic. But when your last name is Sanders, that shadow looms larger than life. Deion Sanders isn’t just a Hall of Famer and the Colorado Buffaloes head coach. He’s a brand, an empire, and reportedly worth $70 million. Add in his two football-playing sons—Shedeur and Shilo—and the family narrative starts to sound like an expensive sports drama.

Shedeur Sanders, now with the Cleveland Browns, dominated college football headlines last season with a jaw-dropping $6.5 million NIL valuation. His recent rookie contract? A cool four-year, $4.6 million deal. Shilo, though undrafted, still landed a three-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worth nearly $3 million. Then comes their older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., aka Bucky—he didn’t carve out a long football career, but he’s no outsider to success.

Through his media brand, Well Off Forever, Deion Jr. has built a strong following, with over 134k Instagram followers and a booming YouTube presence under Well Off Media. But beyond cameras and content, Bucky’s got another passion: luxury cars. He’s a collector of both vintage classics like the 1964 Chevy Impala and modern beasts like a Lamborghini Urus. Now, he’s made a new addition to the family garage—and this one stirred up some serious noise.

On June 16, Well Off Media dropped a YouTube short: “Deion Sanders Jr. Swaps Out Green Rolls Royce For a Black Badge Ghost.” The video showed off a slick, high-end Rolls-Royce now joining the already-loaded Sanders car lineup. But here’s where things got interesting…Deion Jr. didn’t buy the car on impulse.

He took it on a 30-day trial before making any decision. “It was delivered to me as a sample. You know I don’t like that color. I like black or red,” Bucky explained in the video. Apparently, he had two options—a green $500,000 Ghost and a black $500,000 Ghost. It wasn’t about flash or flex. “They let you drive it for like 30 days to see if you’re gonna get that or that Bentley Mulsanne,” he said. This was a serious financial test drive.

But no sooner had the video dropped than internet detectives started spinning their own version of the story. One viral X post featured a clip of the green Ghost being unloaded off a delivery van, claiming: “Inspirational: Browns star rookie QB Shedeur Sanders bought himself a custom Rolls-Royce worth over $500K. Despite being drafted in the 5th round, Sanders had performed phenomenally thus far in Cleveland. A much-deserved gift to himself 👏.” And that kicked off the $500K controversy.

Shedeur takes a stand for his big brother, Deion Sanders Jr.

With Shedeur already known for big-ticket items—a $30,000 custom Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch and being the first Tesla Cybertruck owner in Boulder—it wasn’t a stretch for fans to believe this new Rolls was his too. But it wasn’t.

Shedeur quickly shut the rumors down. Quoting the viral post, he clapped back: “Another lie. I’m focused on my team, not a car purchase!”

Deion Sanders Jr. appreciated the backup, but he wasn’t done clearing the air. In a clip on Well Off Media, he fired back: “Why would y’all think this was Shedeur’s? Who said anything about this being Shedeur’s? Nobody said that. Y’all just made your own story and ran with it. Y’ALL GOTTA STOP LYING…” Deion Jr. never confirmed whether he finalized the purchase. But what’s clear is this: the car isn’t just his. It’s more of a family asset, a prized piece in the Sanders’ ever-growing garage of luxury.

Coach Prime, naturally, had something to say after checking out the car. His quick review? “Son, this is not bad… The interior, everything.” A simple comment, but from Coach Prime, it’s solid gold. And no surprise really—Deion Jr. has long been affectionately referred to as his father’s “favorite child.”

In a previous birthday shoutout, Sanders Sr. had posted: “Happy Birthday to My Favorite Child! He’s the glue that holds everyone together.” That family glue clearly extends to business decisions. Whether or not the car stays in the driveway permanently, this whole episode showed something deeper than just another flashy purchase. Even amid chaos or controversy, they stick together. And NO, Shedeur didn’t drop half a million on a new Rolls-Royce.