Deion Sanders’ Son Opens Up on Unfortunate Family Curse as He Makes Choice Between Parents

For the Sanders family, their last name carries a significant weight, a fact Deion Sanders’ eldest son, Deion Jr., knows all too well. Deion Sanders Jr., aka Bucky, is Coach Prime’s right-hand man. However, the Well Off Media tycoon shared that while growing up, he tried hard not to avoid the nepotism trap. In the process, Deion Jr. had to choose between his parents.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I never lived with my dad,” said Deion Jr. on the 4th&1 With Cam Newton podcast. “I always lived with my mom across town in Cedar Hill, or just wherever my mom said. Growing up, you shy away from your name sometimes because people treat you in specific ways.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A notable example of nepotism accusations involves Shedeur Sanders, whose brother is Deion Jr. In Boulder, Kole Mathis, son of NFL legend Kevin Mathis and a Colorado commit, didn’t hold back when asked whether he sees himself as similar to Shedeur, given their shared status as sons of well-known figures. Nepotism is real, and the unfortunate family curse made it hard for Bucky.

“Shedeur gets that Daddy treatment,” stated Kole. “He gets the cleats, the new shoes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In similar ways, Deion Jr. opened up about always attracting sideways glances in class just for talking. His classmates were quick to assume he got special treatment because he was Deion Sanders’ son. The pressures on the Sanders children have manifested in ways beyond classroom assumptions. Deion Jr.’s brother, Shilo, for instance, is still entangled in legal issues stemming from a high school incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago Credits: Deion Sanders Jr. Instagram

Deion Jr.’s brother, Shilo, is still dealing with the fallout from a 2015 high school incident, a constant reminder of how complicated their public lives can be. While Shedeur and Shilo grew up in the same house as Deion, Bucky’s situation was different. Following his parents’ divorce in 1998, Deion Jr. and his sister Deiondra lived with their mother, Carolyn Chambers, a separation that he says shaped his perspective on the family name.

Bucky now plays a big role in the Colorado Buffaloes program, recording the behind-the-scenes of their training camp and managing their social media footprint. So, he spends a big part of his time with Deion. The father and son have now become friends. For instance, Papa Prime offered friendly advice that Deion Jr. might consider pursuing professional modeling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Deion’s eldest son made a sacrifice by not joining his brothers in the Paris Fashion Week. Back in Boulder, Coach Prime needed somebody to cover their first team meeting of the season. While his career is linked to his father, Deion Jr. emphasizes that his mother was the foundational figure in his personal identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deion Sanders Jr. chose his mother while building his identity

The mother-son duo has been each other’s rock. Back in 2024, the mother of two graduated from the South Baptist Theological Seminary. Carolyn never thought that it was too late to earn a degree. Bucky made sure his was the loudest cheer in the room. He even posted a clip of his mother’s proud moment on the stage. Her outlook on life might have inspired Bucky.

“I’m Carolyn Sanders’ son,” Deion Jr. said to Newton when talking about his identity. “Everyone always talks about my dad. Shout out to my mom. I’m Deiondra Sanders’ brother and now her son Snow’s uncle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When not behind the camera, Deion Jr. embraces his uncle duties, frequently posting photos with his nephew. You often see him gently cradling the baby, feeding him, or simply savoring those precious moments while they pose for the camera. At the same time, whenever Deion Jr.’s interview was shared by the channel, his proud mother happily reposted it on her Instagram story.

“My son, @deionsandersjr young man with a good heart, that loves the Lord and his family. Praise God!!” wrote Carolyn.

That’s how Deion Sanders Jr. keeps his family first while carving out a life that isn’t lived in his father’s shadow.