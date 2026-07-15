Deion Sanders’ Son Rats Out Family Member For Smoking Hookah in Dad’s House

Deion Sanders and his family are wrapping up the offseason at a beach house in St. Croix, a quiet island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. As always, Deion Sanders Jr. found a way to stir the pot. In a new video on his YouTube channel, Well Off Media, he turned into an informant inside his own family, and the clip went viral enough for Coach Prime to share it on Instagram.

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Well Off Media is not just a personal channel. It has grown into one of the largest creator hubs around Coach Prime, with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. Junior has built a reputation for playful, behind-the-scenes bits that walk the line between family fun and gentle roasting of his famous father.

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In the clip, Bucky comically snitches on family members for smoking hookah on the patio of the house where his father is staying. He knows how seriously Coach Prime takes rules around smoking and conduct. The bit starts with Junior walking up to a relaxed group on the backyard patio, including his sister Deiondra Sanders, his aunt, and his grandmother.

Junior says the hookah came out as soon as Coach Prime stepped away. He looks into the camera and says, “I know you don’t really like hookah in your house, but as soon as you left, dog, as soon as you left…” He turns the lens to Deiondra and his Auntie Tracy, accusing them of allowing it and giving everyone the green light to light up.

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He tells his viewers that he isn’t usually trying to be a tattletale. But points out that they are literally smoking hookah at Coach Prime’s house.

When they realize they are on camera, the group switches to defense. Deiondra and others insist they are not breaking rules or disrespecting the property. They tell the camera that Deion Sanders gave them permission to use hookah, as long as they kept it entirely outside in the open air.

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Junior isn’t buying their excuse for a single second and keeps the comedic bit running as he roasts them.

He also brings his grandma, Connie, into the mix to show how deep the conspiracy goes. He turns to her and asks, “Grandma, you let them do the hookah?” completely shocked that she is just sitting there chilling and letting it slide. Junior tells his dad that he is only tattling because he wants to look out for him, claiming that the rest of the family is actively trying to trick him.

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Historically, Deion’s never been a fan of smoking hookah or any other sort of stuff for that matter. In fact, Coach Prime has proudly stated online that he has never smoked, never consumed alcohol, and never been high a single day in his life.

Not to mention, he has a zero-tolerance policy against smoking everywhere he goes. He even warned his Colorado Buffaloes players before their Alamo Bowl game: “If I smell smoke on any floor, that will be your last puff.”

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Obviously, hookah isn’t nearly as bad as alcohol or other vices. If anything, it’s probably near the bottom of the list when it comes to vices, apparently. Bucky playfully demands punishment, sarcastically hyping his dad to react.

“Me personally, I’m not that type of guy to just let people play with me, dog. And I thought you were the same. Like, I thought we shared the same blood!”

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He playfully warns his dad that they are “playing with his name” and testing his boundaries, almost daring him to react the way he would with his team. The video ends before any real punishment is shown, but anyone who follows Coach Prime knows how these moments usually go. More often than not, the lesson lands in a comment, a text, or a quiet talk off camera.