Deion Sanders’ Son Sends Powerful Message After 23-YO Colorado QB Dies in Accident

On March 1, 2026, the day before Colorado’s spring practices were scheduled to begin, the Buffaloes program received a call that nobody in Boulder was ready for. Quarterback Dominiq Ponder, a 23-year-old walk-on, had passed away in a car accident. Colorado’s spring practices, 15 sessions leading into a new season, were set to start the very next morning. That’s how fast football, and life, can turn.

Deion Sanders Jr., son of head coach Deion Sanders, put the entire weight of that moment into a single line on X. “The most valuable thing we have is today,” he wrote.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Ponder lost control of his 2023 Tesla Model 3 at around 3 a.m. in Boulder County. The vehicle veered across the eastbound lane, striking a guardrail and then an electrical pole. It then rolled down an embankment and caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor. Coach Prime himself broke the news publicly later that Sunday evening. He posted a photo of Ponder, number 22 on the Buffaloes roster.

“God, please comfort the Ponder family, friends, & loved ones. Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord, you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord, Comfort us.”

In Colorado, Ponder never had a big statistical story to tell. He redshirted his first season in 2024 and was listed as the fourth-string quarterback going into 2025. His collegiate debut came on November 1, 2025, against Arizona. He played three snaps, one incomplete pass, and two rushes for minus-four yards. By conventional measures, it was barely a footnote. But the coaches and players around him saw something different.

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion wrote on X, “Receiving that call from his father today felt surreal. Love you Dom! God cover his family & our team, especially our QB room!”

Marion called him “a joy to be around and coach.” And that phrase, ‘joy,’ kept coming up from everyone who spoke about Ponder after he was gone.

His quarterback room felt his absence the hardest. Colton Allen, who shared the field, the weight room, and daily conversations with Ponder, wrote, “Dom, you were a blessing to so many people. You had a presence about you that just made everything better. You brought so much joy to me and everyone around you. I’m grateful for every lift, every practice, every rep, every conversation we got to share. I’ll carry those with me for the rest of my life.”

Former kicker Alexander Stoyanovich added, “My heart hurts. Dom always found a way to bring laughter and smiles to everyone around him.”

That is the portrait of a person who comes through again and again. Not the stats, but the energy he brought into a room. Colorado is a program that carries enormous national attention. Dominiq Ponder was a person who made it lighter. Deion Sanders Jr. had it right. The most valuable thing we have is today. And on the morning of March 1st, this program learned what it means to lose one.

Dominiq Ponder’s family impact that shaped his football career

Dominiq Ponder’s interest in football didn’t shape overnight; it was his family’s efforts, upbringing, and learnings that shaped him into a quarterback. The entire credit goes to his parents, Wendell L. Ponder II and Catrine Ponder, who always motivated him to follow his heart. But his father’s ties to sports made the most impact on him. He was a standout player at Sharpsville who inspired Dominiq to choose football.

He started off his journey from Bethune-Cookman High School in Florida, and after that, there was no going back. Another major impact that shaped his career was from his grandmother, Peggy “Tennie” Patterson Ponder, who passed away in 2013 but always supported his aspirations. She made constant visits at his football games and made sure to cheer him during his big wins.

His family influence and hard work made him a natural leader with a lot of enthusiasm for the game. Now, Dominiq Ponder leaves behind a legacy of an inspiring kid with a lot of potential and determination. May his soul rest in peace.