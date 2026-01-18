Deion Sanders Steals Ty Simpson’s Offensive Partner from Alabama in Latest Transfer Portal Move

Back in 2019, Nick Saban and his former assistants were dominating recruiting, holding five of the top-11 classes. Fast forward to the Kalen DeBoer era, and Alabama’s transfer portal picture looks shakier. The Crimson Tide’s latest blow came from Deion Sanders, who snatched away Ty Simpson’s offensive partner, a top 2023 recruit and running back star.

“BREAKING: Alabama transfer RB Richard Young has committed to Colorado, he tells @On3,” reported On3 analyst Hayes Fawcett on January 17.

The news hit right after Tennessee landed Tulane transfer Javin Gordon, giving the Volunteers a big running back boost. For Deion Sanders, he has an ideal target in hand because Richard Young’s 220-pound, physically developed frame is considered a good fit for a power-running role.

When Alabama recruited Richard Young out of high school, many pegged him as a future star in the Tide’s backfield. In fact, he was expected to form a long-term backfield duo with Simpson. But that promise never fully materialized due to limited playing time. Over 15 games, he carried the ball 59 times for 234 yards and five touchdowns, two of which came during the 2025 season. Also, this past season, Young’s 2.8 YPC was underwhelming compared to Jam Miller’s 3.9.

During a game in November 2024, Alabama led LSU 35-6 in the fourth quarter when Young entered at running back. He carried six times on a 9-play, 47-yard drive that chewed up 5:36 and capped it with an 8-yard touchdown run, his first of the season. That extended the lead to 42-6 with 2:07 left. Young remained humble, giving no credit to himself.

“Man, I just wanna thank the linemen, honestly, because, without them, I wouldn’t even be able to get in the end zone the way I am now,” said Young.

Before arriving in Tuscaloosa, Young starred at Lehigh Acres (FL) Lehigh Senior, emerging as a four-star prospect and the No. 63 overall recruit in the 2023 class per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

“Physically-developed running back who emerged as a national name as a high school underclassman,” Rivals’ Charles Power wrote in the scouting report. “Has a good combination of play speed and power.”

Young was Alabama’s sole running back transfer after 2025, but the room is still shifting as Jam Miller and Dre Washington have decided to move on. The 2026 backfield won’t be empty as Daniel Hill, Kevin Riley, and AK Dear return.

The Buffaloes’ running back room ran thin as Simeon Price entered the portal, becoming the second running back out this offseason after Dallan Hayden. Adding to the sting, former Texas five-star CJ Baxter chose Kentucky over Colorado. While Colorado celebrates the addition of Young, Alabama’s attention is fixed on a much larger crisis in the trenches. That’s because offseason departures have decimated the offensive line.

Alabama Crimson Tide hit the portal to patch the line

Alabama’s trenches took a serious offseason hit. Kam Dewberry, Jaeden Roberts, and Geno VanDeMark aged out, Wilkin Formby bolted for Texas A&M, and the portal drained the bench with transfers like Olaus Alinen and Micah DeBose, among others.

To top it off, the NFL Draft claimed left tackle Kadyn Proctor and center Parker Brailsford. But DeBoer addressed the issue by hitting a jackpot of four offensive linemen additions. The latest came on January 16 with the Texas transfer IOL Nick Brooks committing to Alabama.

He joins Cal Poly transfer Racin Delgatty and Michigan transfers Ty Haywood and Kaden Strayhorn. But Alabama still has four other positions that need to be taken care of.

“Offensive line and wide receiver, they only have six going into the spring right now,” said Alabama insider Andrew Bone. “Potentially add one more, even a linebacker. They want to get somebody else on the edge. They’ve talked to some defensive backs, but not really anything too crazy.”

The Alabama Crimson Tide lost difference makers like EDGE Jordan Renaud, wide receiver Isaiah Horton, and offensive tackle Wilkin Formby, among others. They exited the portal era, staring at a harsh report card: 15 newcomers, 23 exits. The question people have now is whether the incomers can stabilize Alabama. What do you think?