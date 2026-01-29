Deion Sanders Tells His Son to Pursue a New Career After His Major Sacrifice for CU Buffs

While two of his sons chase on-field glory, Deion Sanders’ eldest, Bucky, has been the quiet force behind the camera. But now, Coach Prime believes it’s time for him to step into a different kind of spotlight for the Well Off Media boss.

“Oh my God! You know what, son? You should be modeling for,” Deion said to his son in the January 28th episode of the Well Off Media channel.

In the video, Deion tried on new hoodies and other apparel in his office. He was then handed a pair of sunglasses from Blenders Eyewear. While the Buffaloes’ head coach kept trying one after the other, Deion Jr. came into his office and tried on a pair. As usual, Bucky got his style approved by his biggest critic.

“I want to see you in them when we go to do these appearances at the Super Bowl,” ordered Deion.

Deion Jr. has always enjoyed being behind the camera. After playing three seasons for SMU, Deion’s eldest son turned his attention away from the field. Well Off Media, which covers the behind-the-scenes snippets in Coach Prime’s Boulder, has been his brainchild. It comes under the big umbrella of Well Off Forever, a luxury brand that sells clothing and accessories.

Deion’s suggestion might not be so far-fetched, as Bucky wouldn’t be the first Sanders son to hit the runway. His younger brother, Shedeur Sanders, has already made a name for himself in the fashion world. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback walked for Louis Vuitton men’s fall-winter show in Paris in January 2024.

Last winter was an important time for Deion’s son, who moved from college football to the NFL with the NFL Draft up on the horizon. This winter, Shedeur took another trip to Paris. Deion Jr.’s brothers, Shedeur and Shilo, enjoyed front-row seats at the Amiri Fall/Winter show during Paris Fashion Week.

Both Sanders brothers wore matching brown suits. Shedeur, the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback, drew inspiration from his team’s colors for his look. A GQ video shows them settling in before the show as Shedeur made a fashion statement with brown ribbed wide-leg pants, a matching long-sleeve with ruffled cuffs, and a tailored sweater jacket with leather-lined edges. He finished the look with chunky white shoes and black sunglasses.

Shilo stayed on theme with the Browns-inspired brown, bringing his own twist to the look. He matched the wide-leg trousers and ruffled-cuff top but elevated the look with a long sherpa coat. Bucky would have accompanied his brothers, but he made a sacrifice.

Deion Sanders’ son chooses to stay in Boulder over Paris

After a surprisingly warm winter, the wind chills are expected to feel as cold as 3 degrees below zero in Boulder and as low as 6 degrees below in Longmont, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast.

While his brothers were enjoying Paris, Deion Jr. chose to remain in Boulder, braving an arctic blast to capture the team’s first meeting of the year. Deion Jr. captured a video with a background covered in snow. In that video, he shared why he could not accompany his brothers to Paris, even though he wished to.

“Snowing outside,” Bucky continued. “TC behind the camera. Kobe is not here. So, got TC recording. Britney is not here either. I would have gone to Paris, but who’s gonna be here to record my dad? It’s the first week back and stuff, so first team meeting. I have to sacrifice my Paris trip.”

Bucky could sense how passionately Deion would jump into the 2026 season. Fresh off a 3-9 season, Coach Prime unveiled his fine structure during his first meeting with the Buffaloes, which was featured in the January 23 episode of Well Off Media.

While Bucky’s immediate focus remains on documenting the Buffaloes’ journey, his father’s comments suggest a future on the runway isn’t out of the question.