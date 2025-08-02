Deion Sanders to Make Last-Minute New QB1 Call as Julian Lewis & Kaidon Salter Risk Losing Battle

Four days into fall camp, and Deion Sanders already has Buff Nation sweating bullets. The spotlight’s been glued to a five-star freshman and a portal star, but someone else has been quietly cooking behind the curtain. Word is, one name has earned the full trust of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. And if Coach Prime pulls the trigger? This QB1 race could flip like Sunday pancakes. So, who’s really leading this three-man standoff in the Rockies?

It’s not just Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter getting those second-team reps anymore. While the headlines keep gassing up the flashy newcomers, there’s a redshirt sophomore who’s quietly stealing the room. Sanders and OC Shurmur aren’t just giving him a sympathy mention either—this one’s earned. We’re talking about Ryan Staub.

That’s right. Staub, the same QB who barely touched grass last season, has been turning heads with his command, his memory-bank football brain, and the kind of cool-under-pressure you just can’t coach. Shurmur can’t stop name-dropping him: “Let’s not sleep on Ryan,” he said. “If you get to know Ryan, he’ll quickly become one of your favorite people.”

The fans are nervous. Travis Hunter’s gone. Shedeur’s in the NFL. Three of last year’s top wideouts? All dipped. Colorado doesn’t have the luxury of guessing wrong at quarterback. The whole offense hinges on getting this call right. And that’s why Staub is suddenly not just part of the conversation—he might be the curveball.

Last year against Utah, Staub got his shot—and didn’t blink. He went 17-of-24 for 195 yards and a touchdown in his first-ever start. That drive where he marched down the field and connected with Travis Hunter? Crazy. Now, four days into camp, Shurmur’s doubling down on Staub. When asked if he trusts all three QBs, his answer was short but loud: “I do.” Pat Shurmur loves the idea of Ryan Staub’s playing the ball: “He’s got a great vibe and a great personality. Given the opportunity to play, I think he’s going to play well. I don’t really worry about where he’s stacked. I’m just super thrilled he’s in our room.”

The trust is real. And it’s growing. Staub might not win the job outright tomorrow, but this isn’t just a courtesy name drop. He’s deep in the mix. And if Salter or Lewis slips? Don’t be surprised if Staub is the first guy off the bench—or even ends up getting more reps.

Colorado’s original QB1 battle

In Boulder, everything starts—and explodes—in the portal. Deion Sanders didn’t just dip his toes this offseason. He cannonballed in, scooping up 33 new players, 17 of them on offense. And when it came to QBs? He bet big. Enter Kaidon Salter. The Liberty transfer didn’t just bring luggage—he brought fireworks. In 2023, the man went full video game mode: 2,876 yards through the air, 32 passing TDs, and a nasty 1,064 on the ground with 12 more scores. But 2024 Salter? He looked… human. His rhythm was off. His reads were late. He closed the year with 1,886 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and that “it” factor from 2023 felt like it was somewhere in Lynchburg. If he’s the guy, he better cook fast. Because someone’s coming for his plate.

And that someone might just be Julian “JuJu” Lewis. The 17-year-old phenom arrived early and instantly started making noise. The footwork? Clean. The release? Quick. But let’s not sugarcoat it—he’s still a freshman. True freshmen in the Big 12? That’s a bumpy ride. Just ask Sam Wilson, who tossed 10 touchdowns and 11 picks last year as a first-year starter. That’s not a stat line Colorado can afford to relive.

Pat Shurmur isn’t rushing anybody. “We’ll develop a plan for who plays and when once we get to the game,” he said. And right now? They’re in install mode. New day, new playbook wrinkles. “It’s a process,” Shurmur added. Translation: this isn’t settled yet. What Staub brings to this QB room is stability. He’s been in the system, soaked up the film, knows the tempo, and keeps mistakes to a minimum. No one’s saying he’s the flashiest. But sometimes? The safest hands are the ones that don’t fumble the bag when it matters most.

Game 1 against Georgia Tech is four weeks away, and Coach Prime hasn’t named a starter. But read between the lines? Pat Shurmur’s already telling you it’s closer than you think.