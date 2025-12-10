Deion Sanders Turned Down Top Heisman Odds QB For Shedeur Sanders During JSU Days

One of the biggest things Colorado Buffaloes lack this season is a quarterback. After four years of Shedeur Sanders (two of them at Jackson State), Deion Sanders is finally facing the consequences of not finding the perfect replacement. And even when he had a chance, his blunt honesty is what kept a Heisman finalist from ever playing for him.

Deion Sanders and Heisman finalist quarterback Diego Pavia actually have a cool connection that goes back to Pavia’s JUCO days and Deion’s time at Jackson State. Although Pavia never played for Sanders, their story has been trending everywhere lately in the internet space. It’s a classic case of what could have been!

On December 8th, just day after Diego Pavia became the Heisman finalist, he made his first public appearance on ‘Pivot Podcast’ and dropped a hilarious, blunt Deion story.

“Coach prime offered me at Jackson State, but he was so real,” Diego Pavia said. “He’s like, hey, look, we’re looking for a backup. You ain’t playing over my son, even if he gets hurt. I’m like, at least he’s real, you know. So took the offer in New Mexico State.”

The initial interaction happened a while back when Deion Sanders was building his program at Jackson State. Pavia had just finished two years of JUCO ball and was trying to land a D1 opportunity. When they talked, Sanders kept it real with Pavia that Shedeur is going to be a start regardless. Pavia respected the honesty but, wanting to start right away, he decided to commit to New Mexico State instead of being a backup.

From there, the legend of Pavia begin. He went from an unranked high school QB and a two-star JUCO transfer to one of the best players in college football.

He then transferred to Vanderbilt for the 2024 season, where he truly exploded onto the national hero. Year 1 at Vanderbilt, he beat Alabama and made a bowl game. Year 2, everything clicked. Pavia led Vanderbilt to its first 10-win season since the 1970s.

Pavia has been absolutely lights out on both elements of the offense. He’s thrown for 3,192 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, with just eight picks. Plus, he ran for 826 rushing yards and another 9 rushing tuddies. These bonkers numbers made him second nationally in total offense and earned him a spot as a finalist for the prestigious Heisman Trophy, a first for a Vanderbilt player.

Pavia is considered a true contender. His betting odds (+600) show he’s right there with the likes of Fernando Mendoza (-1000) and Jeremiyah Love (+15000). And if we go strictly by “value to the team,” Pavia might have the best case of them all. Vanderbilt has been a disaster for most of the last decade.

The winner will be announced on December 13 in New York, and analysts everywhere have been Pavia’s cindrella story. Even the Sanders clan are now is backing Pavia. And honestly? He’s been manifesting this since he was just ten.

Deigo Pavia manifesting the Heisman

Vanderbilt’s sixth-year quarterback, Pavia, talked on The Pivot podcast about how much it would mean to win the Heisman Trophy. He explained that ever since he was a kid watching Johnny Manziel win the award in 2012, he’s dreamed of having that same moment himself. Manziel became not only an inspiration but later a friend and mentor, making the possibility of winning feel even more personal.

Pavia said he remembers every detail from watching Manziel’s Heisman ceremony and used to study his Johnny Football highlights over and over. Now that he’s one of the finalists, he feels like everything he imagined as a 10-year-old is finally becoming real.

“It’s crazy to think something you dream about as a kid can suddenly be right in front of you.” Pavia said.

He and the other finalists are heading to New York City for the ceremony at Lincoln Center. If Pavia wins on Saturday night, he would join an elite group as only the fourth SEC player in the last 30 years to pass for over 250 yards and rush for over 150 yards in a single game and go on to win the Heisman – a group that includes Johnny Manziel, Jayden Daniels, and Tim Tebow.