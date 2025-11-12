Denver Journalist Loses Faith in Deion Sanders After Links to Shedeur Sanders’ Browns

Deion Sanders’ name has been buzzing around NFL coaching circles for a while now. And with Shedeur already leaping, that talk only got louder. But one college football analyst just threw some cold water on the hype. To him, Coach Prime doesn’t have the chops to make the NFL leap. That was a direct clapback to Nick Wright’s push for Deion to land a pro gig.

On November 11, Mile High Sports posted a clip of the Hot Takes with Goodman and Haertl podcast. Co-host and Denver journalist Eric Goodman kept things hot about Deion. “Please talk me off the ledge and tell me where I’m wrong. This love affair with Deion Sanders as some great head coach is a joke,” he dropped his blunt jab. “Because he’s done a lot of great things. But in-game, is he a great head coach? No.” Given Buff’s current tate, it’s even harder to defend the head coach.

It’s gone from bad to worse for Colorado. A 29-22 loss to West Virginia marked their third straight defeat. It knocked the Buffaloes to 3-7 and out of bowl contention in Year Three of the Coach Prime era. It had some direct impact on Deion’s rankings, too. Per CFB Home’s odds on X, Deion Sanders finds himself on the hot seat—131stout of 136 coaches, with +475 odds to be the next to go after a brutal season in Boulder. This might already be bringing flashbacks for Colorado fans. The Buffs fell prey to a 4-8 record in Deion’s debut season in Boulder. Meanwhile, at the same time, things look equally bad in the Browns squad.

Cleveland has been faced with a quarterback dilemma, and the analyst has come up with a solution to address it. “If Cleveland wants a winning culture, they need to hire Coach Prime,” Wright stated. Last month, the Browns’ offense reached historically low levels, scoring just 13.7 points per game behind rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The NFL program even holds the NFL’s fewest yards gained per completion (7.8) this season. Even with Gabriel struggling, Kevin Stefanski hasn’t given Shedeur a single snap. Once touted as a first-round talent, the quarterback slid all the way to Round 5, where Cleveland finally scooped him up.

However, even after the problems haunting Coach Prime in 2025 as well, what made Wright drop Deion’s name in the Cleveland conversation? Turns out that it was not only him. Former Browns player Phil Taylor, too, rooted for Deion’s hire: “Prime knows what to do and knows what it takes for these guys to get where they need to be.” It’s all going south for Coach Prime, and his patience is wearing thin.

Deion Sanders’ frustration boiled over

Deion’s run game vanished once more, limited to just 51 yards, while seven sacks from a leaky O-line derailed crucial drives. Despite forcing three turnovers, the defense came up empty in the clutch. Deion’s quarterback, Julian Lewis, had put up a decent feat- completed 22 of 35 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns. It was enough to keep the Buffs floating. Colorado piled up 350 yards of offense but fizzled in crunch time, settling for field goals as promising drives died in West Virginia territory. And one could already feel that frustration boiling over for Deion.

After the game, during the meetup, his hand hit the table three times, echoing through the room. Pounding the table with stress on each word, his voice thundered, “If I could put my finger on one thing, you know, you got to want to stay, man.” Deion added, “You got to have a locker room full of kids that really want this thing a lot more than they want certain things that they enjoy. We’ve done everything today to try to flip it.”​ Deion could already see his future roster trembling.

Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong hinted at how the Colorado Buffaloes might fall prey to Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal’s poaching antics. A 6’6, 250-pound tight end from South Elgin, Illinois, Gavin Mueller committed to Deion Sanders’ program in May this year. However, Wiltfong shared, “He’s (Gavin) committed to Colorado. Great relationships with that Buffalo staff. That’s the area where Miami is looking to continue to build upon, as they certainly have the offense, the stage, the style of play that’s conducive to him and his skill set.” When the fire alarms blare in Boulder, will Deion douse the flames or disappear through the back door?