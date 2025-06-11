DeSean Jackson Sends 5-Word Powerful HBCU Message After $512M Michael Vick Announcement

They said Delaware State football was finished. Like, pack-it-up finished. The Hornets got dog-walked last year, ran off the field more times than we can count. They were bottom of the barrel, 1–11, zero MEAC wins, and vibes in the locker room? Probably colder than a Philly winter. But then DeSean Jackson entered the chat in December. And the moment he laced up his coaching cleats in Dover, you could feel the whole vibe shift. DeSean’s flipping the entire script at Delaware State, and this latest move? It feels like the opening scene to a football renaissance.

Fast forward to this weekend? The DeSean Jackson pulled in 400+ hungry high school athletes to DSU’s inaugural high school mega camp. “This is our first high school mega camp and, you know, I—I think, you know, for us, it’s just inspiring, man, to see kids want to be around this.” Jackson said. You could tell the energy wasn’t fake. Jackson was in the trenches, leading drills, chopping it up with recruits, and making sure they knew the game had changed. No longer were HBCUs the forgotten realm of college football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desean Jackson (@0ne0fone) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

DeSean Jackson doubles down and gave real talk: “I think, In general there’s a lot of talent in the area. And you know, we don’t wanna miss no talent in this area, so, you know, I think we’re gonna keep encouraging, you know, our coaching staff and, you know, our players to just build that gap, man—from the community to, you know, obviously alumni and just players in general in the area, man. We definitely gotta, you know, continue that outreach.”

As the transfer portal keeps hogging all the attention, some high school kids have quietly been getting iced out. Jackson called it out, plain and simple. “The high school level is getting overlooked right now,” he said. And his solution? Visibility. Face time. Real coaching. Real exposure. Not just offers through DMs. “That’s why these camps are so important.”By throwing this camp together, Delaware State didn’t just scout talent—they showed they’re serious about building from the ground up.



Then DeSean Jackson spilled a five-word prophecy. The message? “HBCU is where it’s at.” He wasn’t lying. The crowd heard it. The recruits heard it. And after years of Delaware State being a punchline, it felt like a battle cry. Even the narrator at the event got in his bag: “As the next generation competes for their shot, the message from DeSean Jackson is loud and clear.”

DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick’s $512 million plan

Now here’s where it gets crazy. You thought DeSean Jackson was cooking in Dover? Wait ’til you hear what’s going down in Philly. Come October 30, Lincoln Financial Field—yes, the $512 million fortress where Jackson made a living embarrassing corners—will host the most anticipated HBCU football game of the year: Delaware State vs. Norfolk State. That’s right. DeSean Jackson vs. Michael Vick. Two NFL icons. Two HBCU head coaches. One epic showdown.

This ain’t no alumni flag football game. This is prime time, real ball, real stakes. Jackson dropped the hint on Up & Adams when Kay Adams asked which game she should hit. “Michael Vick,” he said—no hesitation. He low-key called it “Michael Vick and D-Jack at the Linc.” You could feel the smirk through the screen. It’s not just nostalgia. It’s strategy. Give these HBCU programs the biggest damn stage they can get, and let the kids shine.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lincoln Financial Field isn’t just any stadium. It’s where legends were made. Where Vick staged his resurrection. Where Jackson walked off with miracles. Now, it becomes a platform for the next generation of talent that’s been ignored for too long. And don’t get it twisted—this isn’t a gimmick. It’s a movement. These two aren’t here to relive glory days; they’re here to build new ones.

The matchup between Delaware State and Norfolk State has never meant more. Forget what the records say. This is about showing the world what HBCUs look like when they get real resources, real coaches, and real attention. And best believe, the players will bring that heat. Because for once, they’re not in the shadows.

Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson are betting on something bigger than wins. They’re betting on visibility. On equity. On giving these schools a shot to stand toe-to-toe with the bluebloods. And this $512M stage? It’s just the beginning. When October 30 rolls around, there won’t be any excuses.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Because when two of the most electrifying playmakers in NFL history say, “HBCU is where it’s at,” you listen. And if you don’t, they’ll show you.