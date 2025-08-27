DeShaun Foster Issues Nico Iamaleava Verdict as Tempers Rise in UCLA for Utah Game

The mystery surrounding UCLA’s fall camp didn’t take long to clear up. Everybody wanted to know: was Nico Iamaleava really built for Hollywood, or was this just another transfer portal mirage after a nasty breakup in Knoxville? On Monday, DeShaun Foster didn’t just answer the question—he doubled down on his new quarterback, sending a message that the Bruins have a new leader walking into the Rose Bowl on Saturday night.

The Nico story has been wild from the jump. The former 5-star wasn’t supposed to be wearing powder blue at all. After a breakout 2024 at Tennessee—2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and only 5 picks, plus a Citrus Bowl MVP—he was sitting pretty in SEC country. Back in April, Iamaleava shook the college football world by transferring from Tennessee to UCLA. On paper, it looked like a high-stakes NIL fallout — reports said he wanted his deal bumped from $2.4 million to $4 million and Tennessee wasn’t having it. But Nico later shut that down, saying the move wasn’t about money, it was about family. Being far from home had taken its toll, and UCLA gave him both proximity and opportunity.

UCLA didn’t just get Nico—they got Madden Iamaleava, too. The family package deal turned Westwood into a Polynesian power circle overnight. Of course, that left some collateral damage. Joey Aguilar, the guy who thought he was QB1 in L.A., packed his bags for Knoxville.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Iamaleava (@nico_iamaleava8) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

But Foster doesn’t care about the past or chatter. He cares about the scoreboard. On August 26th, the interviewer asked: “What’s impressed you most about Nico away from the field?” Coach Foster kept it real: “I just think his presence—he has a calm demeanor to himself and just a leader. He has an aura around him… he has confidence.” Translation: the Cali native’s got moxxie, and Foster’s ready to ride with him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And right now, Nico’s fall camp tape has been flashing leadership, accuracy, and a nasty grasp of Tino Sunseri’s RPO-heavy playbook. That’s music to Bruin ears, especially after a 2024 offense that couldn’t block a sneeze—32 sacks allowed and a run game averaging a depressing 86.6 yards per game. Sunseri, who turned Indiana into a fireworks show last year (41 points a night), is now expected to unleash Nico in a system built for tempo and rhythm.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Look around him: Kwazi Gilmer, Mikey Matthews, and Titus Mokiao-Atimalala are no household names yet, but they’ve got burst and upside. Still, not everyone’s buying the hype. Colin Cowherd and other talking heads argue Nico fumbled the bag leaving Tennessee, that he won’t survive the trenches in the Big Ten with that O-line. Maybe they’ve got a point—the Bruins are projected to scrape out 6 or 7 wins, with 8 being the ceiling. But the upside? If Nico plays like the Citrus Bowl version of himself, this isn’t just a bowl team. It’s a draft-stock launching pad. We’re talking first-round chatter.

Coach Foster wants all smoke against Kyle Whittingham’s Utah

If fall camp was a boxing match, UCLA players would’ve knocked each other out by now. 4 weeks of hitting the same faces breeds tension, and Foster could feel it bubbling over. “They’re pretty locked in,” he admitted. “I just think that they’re ready for another opponent. It’s been a long road, just going against each other, and, you know, tempers are getting up there. Guys are finally ready to go against somebody else.” Translation: they’ve had enough of shadowboxing. Utah’s about to catch all that pent-up smoke.

And what an opener it is. UCLA vs. Utah, Saturday, August 30, Rose Bowl, primetime FOX. Former Pac-12 rivals turned Big Ten/Big 12 crossovers. Stakes high, patience low. Utah’s owned this series lately, winning six of the last seven, and Kyle Whittingham’s 9–5 all-time against the Bruins. The Utes are physical and got diabolical defense. Foster knows it, the players know it, and Vegas knows it — UCLA’s rolling in as an underdog.

But here’s the twist: this game could flip UCLA’s whole narrative. Beat Utah, and suddenly you’re staring at a possible 6–1 start. The path lines up: UNLV, New Mexico, and Northwestern look like wins. Penn State is the penciled-in L. Then Michigan State and Maryland, both winnable. But none of that means a damn thing without setting the tone on Saturday. This opener isn’t just about getting a W — it’s about showing the Big Ten they isn’t showing up just to collect checks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Utah, meanwhile, is trying to shake off their own 5–7 season. They’ve still got Whittingham’s experience, still got that gritty, punch-you-in-the-mouth identity, but this is no juggernaut. Both teams are chasing redemption. Both are sick of hearing they’re middle-of-the-pack nobodies. That’s why Saturday night at the Rose Bowl feels less like a season opener and more like a street fight.